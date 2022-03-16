Save Foods, Auryon Team Up To Bring Green Treatment To Africa

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods SVFD (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it is collaborating with Auryon Holdings, a strategic advisory and private equity firm, to make Save Foods’ green treatment available in Sub-Saharan Africa. Save Foods’ treatment can benefit African countries by helping to provide populations with fresher, healthier produce while also assisting African packers to meet export standards. “With a strategy in place to extend Save Foods’ global reach and to address the increased demand for our green products worldwide, our next step is to help African farmers to get better quality and more value from their crops,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “We want to equip growers and packers with Save Foods treatment to minimize waste and optimize the shelf life of their crops. Also, with global supply chains still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently by the Ukraine crisis, improving local food supply is becoming increasingly important.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. The company’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SaveFoods.co.

