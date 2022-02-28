XPO Outperforming The Market With Technology

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

With each passing year, more and more industries are switching to applications for convenience and time-saving purposes. The trucking industry is now starting to see more and more shifts toward the same type of technology, and one company is seeing success.

XPO Logistics has invested plenty of time, money and resources into creating a cutting-edge solution, XPO Connect. After reaching a milestone of 600,000 downloads, Drew Wilkerson, president of North American transportation for XPO Logistics, attributes the success of the XPO Connect and its mobile app, Drive XPO, to three things: time, money and experts.

Over the last decade, XPO Logistics has spent hundreds of millions of dollars investing in the development of advanced transportation technology with the use of "the brightest technology minds out there."

XPO Connect is an easily integrated transportation technology made for shippers and carriers. The digital freight platform has developed a loyal customer base due to its real-time visibility into freight status, delivery tracking and suggestions for a more cost-effective transport. Because of the application programming interface (API), customers are able to utilize XPO Connect from their own platforms.

Thousands of drivers, owner-operators and small fleet carriers are switching to the Drive XPO app so they can have 24/7 access to data and book loads on the go. The app provides accurate data to carriers and employees alike, helping them to make informed transportation decisions. For carriers, this technology assists in reducing empty miles and obtaining discounted items by allowing them to find loads, negotiate rates and book freight with little to no human interaction. For employees, their work is streamlined, allowing them to work at higher speeds so they can focus on developing lasting relationships with their customers.

"We built XPO Connect to service the customers, the carriers that we partner with and our employees. XPO Connect is a key pillar to our business," Wilkerson said.

With an increase in technology throughout many industries, innovations and digitization within the freight industry have become vital in order to keep up and help ease the process of supply chain management.

"We're going to continue to invest heavily in technology because we know it's a key component to outperforming the market," Wilkerson said.

Because of the prioritization of their technology, XPO Logistics is also seeing an increase in revenue. Wilkerson shared that between the years of 2013 and 2020, the brokerage industry has seen a revenue compound annual growth rate of 7%, and XPO Connect has more than tripled that, at 23%, over the same time period.

"Our technology investments help us stay ahead of the curve in the transportation market," Wilkerson said.

With innovative technology such as XPO Connect, the bar has been raised and the industry as a whole is seeing continued improvement across the board.

Image credit: FreightWaves

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.