"Obsessing Over The Customer Is My SuperPower," Says "GoingPubic®" Mentor Jaime Schmidt

Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Jamie Schmidt – founder of Schmidt's Natural Deodorant – scaled her kitchen-based startup to a company generating $25 million in revenue that was later acquired by Unilever PLC ULVR.

In the last week's episode of “GoingPublic,” a new series where viewers can Click-to-Invest while they watch, she meets up with PROVEN’s executives Ming Zhao and Amy Yuan to discuss how to scale and improve their personalized skincare business.

Schmidt divulges advice on PROVEN’s public relations (PR) campaign, its direct-to-consumer strategy, and a potential new target destination for the company’s personalized skin line. Can you guess where that might be?

While Schmidt works with PROVEN, warm-mannered billionaire Chris Burch undergoes a one-on-one with cybersecurity training innovators NGT Academy. Burch asks about revenue, capital raises, and the founders’ relationship to one another. His last question — “Are you looking to get a CEO?” — triggers a heavy silence and leaves viewers itching for an answer.

Jeff Hoffman — a seasoned entrepreneur who has worked with corporate giants like Booking Holdings Inc. — continues the last episode’s tutelage with luxury handbag-maker Hammitt Inc. and free music-streaming service TREBEL. Hoffman investigates the companies’ customer discovery and brand asset practices and shares a unique insight — a characteristic he calls customer intimacy — that might just take each business to the next level.

Discover TREBEL’s Presenta project, Hammitt’s customer discovery process, NGT’s CEO conundrum, and PROVENs latest expansion plan on episode 4 of “GoingPublic” available here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Disclosures

Hammitt Offering Circular

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular

NGT Academy Offering Circular