Robotic Assistance Devices Shipping Large Quantity Of Units As Fiscal Year End Approaches

Detroit, Michigan, February 8, 2022 -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., AITX, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) is expected to ship a minimum of 18 units this week as it continues its progress towards completion of the fiscal quarter and year.

“We’re shipping every type of RAD unit to a wide range of vertical markets and end users, indicating that where there are labor, performance or cost challenges there is likely a RAD solution,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “I think it’s significant to note that these units were sold through an ideal mix of channel partners and direct to the end user.”

“Nine months ago, we took possession of our REX (‘RAD Excellence Center’) and now it’s humming with activity,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. The REX is RAD’s 30,000 sq. ft. manufacturing complex located near Detroit, Michigan. “The devices we’re shipping out of the REX this week include at least one of every solution RAD has to offer, from ROSA to ROAMEO!” Reinharz added.

Photo: Artist's depiction of a RAD-emblazoned tractor trailer showing all RAD devices on their way to deployment at clients

The company confirmed that scheduled to ship this week are 2 SCOT towers, being deployed at a significant regional airport that typically handles more than 15 million passengers per year, 5 ROSAs destined for a public park in San Francisco, 2 AVA units heading to a distribution center for a well-known global retailer, 1 Wally HSO for professional office use, and the second of 2 ROAMEOs for a leading theme park operator.

During his weekly video message to nearly 20,000 subscribers, Reinharz commented that "the fear of being first is being replaced by the fear of missing out." Reinharz elaborated, “The security industry has been very conservative in how quickly it adopts new technologies. We sense that there’s a shift taking place right now and RAD is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this.”

The company also noted that the identities and locations of several of the devices shipping this week are expected to be revealed in the near future. “Hundreds of thousands of people will soon see SCOTs and ROSAs at airports, ROSAs at a public park, and ROAMEOs at theme parks. These public-facing RAD units will mean incredible visibility for the company as we approach the end of the company’s fiscal year,” Reinharz concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz