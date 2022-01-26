Gaucho - Buenos Aires Announces The Launch Of New Evergreen Handbag Silhouette: The Lucky Bag

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 /Storied Argentinian fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires announces the release of their new statement piece, The Lucky Bag. More than a product, The Lucky Bag is an evergreen silhouette; a piece that can be carried from season to season by its owner and serve as a part of Gaucho's core collection of handbags moving forward.

With The Lucky Bag, Gaucho - Buenos Aires gives the traditional saddle bag a contemporary upgrade while remaining committed to the intricate handiwork that has become a trademark of the brand. The Lucky Bag is created with the craftsmanship, culture, and spirit Gaucho - Buenos Aires is known for. The bag has a classic saddle shape that curves around the horseshoe-logo flap, graphic contrasting stitching, a concealed magnetic closure, and perfectly placed pockets to easily access essentials, giving the piece a Seventies vibe with a bold architectural twist. An equestrian-style grab handle and a detachable shoulder strap make this bag versatile and easy to style for numerous occasions. The finishing touch is a leather tag embossed with the iconic Gaucho - Buenos Aires horseshoe; a lucky talisman for the wearer to carry with them.

Two iterations, leather and leather embossed (both available in three distinct colorways), are now available for purchase this season. The genuine leather Lucky Bag retails for $595 USD and the embossed genuine leather Lucky Bag retails for $695 USD. Gaucho - Buenos Aires offers free ground shipping on orders over $100.The Lucky Bag is scheduled to make its world debut on the runway at NYFW in February 2022, with more details expected to be announced in the coming days.

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by our modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for dynamic global citizens, those who live authentically and freely, and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable and

authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.gauchobuenosaires.com.

Media Contact:

Marisa Ritts

marisa@taraink.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685632/Gaucho--Buenos-Aires-Announces-the-Launch-of New-Evergreen-Handbag-Silhouette-The-Lucky-Bag