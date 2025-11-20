La Rosa Clocks $20 Million In Q3 Revenue

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) on Thursday, reported higher third-quarter and nine-month 2025 revenue, with growth across residential real estate services, property management, and commercial brokerage.

Third-quarter revenue rose 3.2% to $20.2 million from $19.6 million a year earlier, while gross profit increased 4.4% to $1.7 million.

Residential real estate services generated $16.8 million, up 1.7% year-over-year, and property management revenue increased 8.9% to about $3.1 million. Commercial brokerage revenue rose to $103,000 from $64,000.

Operating expenses climbed to $6.7 million from $3.4 million, resulting in a $5.0 million operating loss compared with a $1.7 million loss a year earlier.

Net loss was $5.5 million, or $(5.44) per share, versus $3.4 million, or $(16.49) per share.

Cash and restricted cash totalled about $6.4 million at quarter-end, up from $3.2 million at year-end 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, total revenue increased 17.8% to $60.9 million from $51.7 million. Residential real estate services rose 19.2% to $50.8 million, property management revenue grew 12.4% to roughly $9.2 million, and commercial brokerage revenue expanded about 40.1% to $349,000. Gross profit improved 16.3% to $5.1 million.

"We delivered solid financial performance in the first nine months of 2025, with steady year-over-year growth across all major revenue streams," CEO Joe La Rosa said.

He added that the company strengthened its balance sheet by eliminating most outstanding warrants and ended the period with $6.4 million in cash and restricted cash, "reflecting a significantly improved liquidity position and a more streamlined capital structure."

La Rosa said the company's recently secured $1.25 billion in financing facilities provides flexibility to advance its AI data center strategy, pursue acquisitions, and expand partnerships.

"We believe this financing marks a pivotal step in positioning the Company to compete in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the technology and real estate landscape while delivering long-term value for our stockholders," he said.

Price Action: LRHC shares are trading 6.98% lower at $2.00 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

