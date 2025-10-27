Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results on Monday. The company’s performance was mixed compared to analyst expectations, and the stock declined immediately.

Despite adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.18, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.14, total revenue of $698.949 million missed the consensus estimate of $700.457 million.

Revenue grew 2% reported and 1% organically compared to the same period last year. The company’s GAAP EPS was 40 cents, a decline from 77 cents a year ago. The company’s management expressed confidence that strategic initiatives are positioning it for future growth.

Segment Performance and Operational Metrics

The Life Sciences segment achieved $342.82 million in third-quarter revenue, representing a 1% year-over-year increase, with organic revenue remaining flat. The segment’s adjusted operating income was $101.05 million, yielding an adjusted operating profit margin of 29.5%.

The Diagnostics segment reported revenue of $356.13 million, representing a 3% increase in reported revenue and a 2% increase in organic revenue. Diagnostics’ adjusted operating income was $89.38 million, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 25.1%.

CEO Prahlad Singh noted, “We performed well during the third quarter as a number of key innovations and strategic partnerships have begun to come to fruition,” adding, “Our strong level of execution is positioning the company for even greater success in 2026 and beyond.”

Cash, Debt, and Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors authorized a new two-year $1 billion share repurchase program, which replaces the remainder of the prior repurchase program.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $138.5 million. As of September 28, 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $931.4 million, and its total debt, comprising the current and long-term portions, was approximately $3.21 billion.

Outlook

For the full year 2025, Revvity is raising its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.90 to $5.00, up from the previous range of $4.85–$4.95 and exceeding the analyst estimate of $4.86. The company reaffirmed its organic growth guidance of 2% to 4%.

Full-year revenue guidance was widened to $2.83–$2.88 billion, from a prior range of $2.84 billion–$2.88 billion, to account for recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates, against an analyst estimate of $2.849 billion.

The company’s outlook includes potential risks from fluctuations in the global economic and political environments, including recently implemented and recently threatened tariff increases, as well as other factors such as regulatory changes.

Price Action: RVTY shares were trading lower by 2.87% to $96.05 at last check Monday.

