Galaxy Digital Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings As Digital Assets Business Booms

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) reported financial results for the third quarter before the market open on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Highlights: Galaxy Digital reported revenue of $29.22 million and adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share for the third quarter as adjusted EBITDA climbed to $629 million, driven by record results in its digital assets operating business.

Quarterly digital asset trading volumes were up 140% compared to the second quarter. Total assets on platform reached an all-time high of approximately $17 billion at quarter’s end and average loan book size expanded to $1.8 billion.

Galaxy ended the third quarter with close to $9 billion in assets under management and $7 billion in assets under stake, fueled by strong organic growth and new multi-year mandates from digital asset treasury companies.

“Subsequent to quarter end, Galaxy’s staking business completed an integration with one of the world’s largest digital asset custodians, enabling clients to stake directly to Galaxy validator nodes and establishing a major new distribution channel for the business,” the company said.

On the data center side of the business, Galaxy said it remains on track to deliver 133 megawatts of critical IT load to CoreWeave in the first half of 2026. The company said CoreWeave recently exercised its final option, bringing its total commitment to the full 800 megawatts of approved power capacity at Galaxy’s Helios data center campus.

Galaxy Digital executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 8:30 a.m. ET.

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were up 10.47% at $43.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

