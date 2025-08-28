Webull Q2 Earnings Highlights: Trading Revenue Up 63%, Customer Assets Hit All-Time High

Webull Corp BULL reported second-quarter financial results after market close Thursday.

Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Webull reported second-quarter revenue of $131.5 million, up 46% year-over-year. The revenue was an improvement from the first quarter total of $117.4 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Trading-related revenue was up 63% year-over-year in the quarter. Options contracts volume was up 8% year-over-year to $127 million. Equity notional volume was up 58% year-over-year to $161 billion.

The company reported earnings per share of 5 cents for the second quarter, an improvement from a loss of 6 cents per share in the first quarter.

Customer assets reached an all-time high in the quarter, up 64% year-over-year to $15.9 billion.

The company said it ended the quarter with 4.73 million funded accounts, up 9% year-over-year. Total registered users hit 24.9 million in the quarter, up 18% year-over-year.

"We delivered strong business results in our first quarter as a public company, with three consecutive quarters of operating profitability and customer assets at an all-time high, underpinned by substantial growth in trading volumes and net deposits," Webull US CEO Anthony Denier said.

Denier said the environment for retail trading was the best since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webull Chief Financial Officer H.C. Wang said the company is one of the beneficiaries of growing demand for retail trading tools and platforms.

Read Also: Webull Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Crypto Relaunch Help Boost Shares?

What's Next: The company highlighted the relaunch of its crypto trading in Brazil in June.

In August, the company relaunched its cryptocurrency trading in the United States, allowing users to trade cryptocurrencies on the same platform as they trade stocks and options.

"Webull is more focused than ever on delivering new products to our sophisticated retail trading cohort, as demonstrated by our recent re-launching of crypto and our ongoing global expansion," Denier said.

BULL Price Action: Webull stock is up 1.5% to $14.89 in after-hours trading Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $10.18 to $79.56.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: gguy/Shutterstock