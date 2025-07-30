TransMedics Group Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Company Raises 2025 Outlook

TransMedics Group Inc TMDX shares are rising in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.

What Happened: TransMedics reported second-quarter revenue of $157.37 million, up 38% year-over-year. The number came in above analyst expectations of $146.74 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of 92 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 44 cents per share.

TransMedics ended the quarter with $400.6 million in cash.

“Our consistent performance across all areas of the business reflects the successful execution of our strategy, the differentiated value our OCS and NOP platforms, and our unique leadership position in the transplant market,” said Waleed Hassanein, president and CEO of TransMedics.

“Looking ahead, we are confident in our strategy and remain laser focused on achieving and surpassing the target of 10,000 US NOP transplants in 2028, while ramping up investments to drive the next several waves of growth aimed at delivering significant top-and bottom-line growth for our business,” Hassanein added.

Outlook: TransMedics raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $565 million to $585 million to a new range of $585 million to $605 million versus estimates of $580.37 million.

TMDX Price Action: TransMedics shares were up 8.80% in after-hours, trading at $117.17 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

