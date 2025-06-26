'Crypto Isn't Just For Tech Bros': Pamella Onoriode On Blockchain Technology's Real-World Utility Beyond Bitcoin

As blockchain technology adoption accelerates and digital assets become part of mainstream portfolios, one question looms large: How do we make these innovations work for everyone—not just early adopters and tech insiders?

Pamella Onoriode, a leading voice in financial inclusion and digital innovation, has made it her mission to answer that question. With a career spanning blockchain education, decentralized finance, and financial literacy for underrepresented communities, she brings both technical fluency and human focus to the conversation.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Onoriode explores the real-world impact of blockchain beyond Bitcoin (BTC), offers practical frameworks for navigating crypto risk, and challenges traditional investing strategies with a bold, cycle-informed approach to long-term financial health.

Q: Beyond Bitcoin, how is blockchain technology being applied to real-world problems?

Pamella Onoriode: So, blockchain is so much more than Bitcoin. Yes, Bitcoin is the super queen of cryptocurrencies, but here are some amazing use cases:

Supply chain tracking – making sure that products we buy, for example, from food to fashion, are actually ethically sourced.

– making sure that products we buy, for example, from food to fashion, are actually ethically sourced. Smart contracts – automating agreements, reducing legal costs.

– automating agreements, reducing legal costs. Financial inclusion – again, one of my favorites, is just giving unbanked communities access to money and financial services.

And I love blockchain technology because it’s decentralized power. There’s no middle human, and it’s just transparent.

Q: What are the key risks and rewards of investing in cryptocurrency today?

Pamella Onoriode: Yeah, so the benefits are:

Financial independence – you control your assets.

– you control your assets. High growth potential – early adoption can lead to really big returns.

– early adoption can lead to really big returns. Global accessibility – so there’s no need for banks.

There are challenges, of course:

It’s volatile – the market moves really fast.

– the market moves really fast. Security risks – scams and hacks are real.

– scams and hacks are real. Regulation uncertainty – you know, governments are still catching up.

And I, you know, I tell women: crypto isn’t just for tech bros. Financial literacy is power, and we should be part of that conversation.

Q: From your perspective, what strategies support long-term financial resilience through digital assets?

Pamella Onoriode: Okay, bear with me, but this is going to sound radical. I bet you’ve never heard this, right?

Invest according to your cycle – I make my best decisions in the follicular phase when my brain is at its sharpest. I know that I’ve been tracking for 15-odd years.

– I make my best decisions in the follicular phase when my brain is at its sharpest. I know that I’ve been tracking for 15-odd years. Diversify your portfolio – you’ve heard this one: don’t put everything into one coin.

– you’ve heard this one: don’t put everything into one coin. Have a long-term mindset – ignore the hype and focus on fundamentals.

You know, I have great pleasure in educating my kids on financial freedom. My sons are little, but I already talk to them about the value of money and assets and long-term thinking. And I want them to grow up knowing that wealth isn’t just about money – it’s actually about choices.

This exclusive interview with Pamella Onoriode was conducted by Mark Matthews of The Motivational Speakers Agency.