Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Down Again As Tariff News Rattle Bullish Sentiment

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 3.1% to $3.47 trillion.
- Risk-off sentiment weighs on crypto markets, with Bitcoin reversing early-day gains.
- Unlock your all-in-one trading dashboard with real-time alerts, rankings, and stock ideas—60% off ends soon.
Cryptocurrency markets are down on Thursday as a legal tussle over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump weighs on risk sentiment.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$105,927
|-1.4%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,643
|+0.2%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$166.83
|-1.9%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.26
|+0.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2165
|-1.0%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001402
|-0.1%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 14%, with daily active addresses up by 13%.
- Coinglass data reports 97,984 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $344 million.
Notable Developments:
- Michael Saylor Says Strategy’s ‘Anti-Fragile’ Structure Makes Trading Below Net Asset Value ‘Good For Me’
- Ethereum Becoming More Attractive For Institutional Investors, JPMorgan Analysts Say
- Court Ruling Limiting Trump’s Tariff Powers Sparks Hope For Risk Asset Revival, Including Bitcoin
- Bullion To Blockchain: Why Gen Z May Never Buy A Gold ETF
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa remains bullish, pointing out that Bitcoin has a lot of support waiting at the $104,000 level and is still in a “strong bullish trend.”
Credibull Crypto sees a “buying opportunity” before the start of a “parabolic” run, while ChimpZoo highlights a bullish divergence on the hourly chart that could bring temporary relief.
Evanss6 highlights the bearish market reaction to the initial court decision to pause tariffs, hinting at possible new tariff policies by the president that could unsettle markets.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.