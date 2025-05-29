Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Down Again As Tariff News Rattle Bullish Sentiment

Cryptocurrency markets are down on Thursday as a legal tussle over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump weighs on risk sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,927 -1.4% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,643 +0.2% Solana SOL/USD $166.83 -1.9% XRP XRP/USD $2.26 +0.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2165 -1.0% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001402 -0.1%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 14%, with daily active addresses up by 13%.

Coinglass data reports 97,984 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $344 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa remains bullish, pointing out that Bitcoin has a lot of support waiting at the $104,000 level and is still in a “strong bullish trend.”

Credibull Crypto sees a “buying opportunity” before the start of a “parabolic” run, while ChimpZoo highlights a bullish divergence on the hourly chart that could bring temporary relief.

Evanss6 highlights the bearish market reaction to the initial court decision to pause tariffs, hinting at possible new tariff policies by the president that could unsettle markets.

