May 29, 2025 4:10 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Down Again As Tariff News Rattle Bullish Sentiment

by Ivan Crnogatić Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are down on Thursday as a legal tussle over the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump weighs on risk sentiment.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,927-1.4%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,643+0.2%
Solana SOL/USD $166.83-1.9%
XRP XRP/USD $2.26+0.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2165-1.0%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001402-0.1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 14%, with daily active addresses up by 13%.
  • Coinglass data reports 97,984 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $344 million.

Notable Developments:

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa remains bullish, pointing out that Bitcoin has a lot of support waiting at the $104,000 level and is still in a “strong bullish trend.”

Credibull Crypto sees a “buying opportunity” before the start of a “parabolic” run, while ChimpZoo highlights a bullish divergence on the hourly chart that could bring temporary relief.

Evanss6 highlights the bearish market reaction to the initial court decision to pause tariffs, hinting at possible new tariff policies by the president that could unsettle markets.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$106189.00-1.51%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2174-1.64%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2659.52-0.85%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000014-1.74%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$167.48-2.79%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.27-0.04%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved