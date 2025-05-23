Avalanche AVAX/USD rallied sharply, and jumped 8.5% to $25.1 after trading near the low $20s. The token had been around $22 before the surge, and now sits near $25.6. The move follows a deal with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), as they’ll launch their Layer-1 blockchain on Avalanche’s network.

Avalanche recently launched the Avalanche9000 upgrade, which cut costs by roughly 90%. Avalanche said FIFA’s selection “represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of blockchain infrastructure”, highlighting the network’s credibility. The high-profile FIFA partnership underscores Avalanche’s appeal for sports and enterprise blockchains.

“MapleStory N," a new blockchain game by Nexon, launched on Avalanche. Active addresses spiked roughly 550% as the chain hosted its largest-ever blockchain NFT mint. The event, and the rally in the game’s NXPC token, underscore growing NFT/game activity on Avalanche. Over 2 million wallets interacted with Avalanche earlier this month. About 80% of the addresses were new users, signaling strong inflows of fresh participants.

According to IntoTheBlock, large AVAX holders (whales) are ramping up net inflows by roughly 380%. The continued accumulation could help AVAX clear the next resistance, around $24, and push toward $30. A break below the $22 zone could trigger a pullback.

VanEck launched a tokenized U.S. Treasury fund (“VBILL”) on Avalanche and is raising a $250 million PurposeBuilt fund for Avalanche projects. In the U.S., NASDAQ filed to list a Grayscale spot Avalanche ETF. If approved, these vehicles would provide regulated exposure to AVAX and could draw significant capital.

Bitcoin BTC/USD recently climbed toward $111,500, lifting altcoins. The rally is attributed to the heavy ETF inflows and easing macro pressures. Sentiment indicators show “extreme greed” levels, suggesting caution.

If projects like FIFA’s blockchain and new GameFi titles gain traction, they could drive further adoption. Investors are targeting $30 as a medium-term target if momentum holds, while support is around $22, and resistance in the mid-$20s. Avalanche’s new “Fusion” framework (a $100M builder program) is designed to spur growth. Investors will watch if the advances translate into real usage.

