Avalanche AVAX/USD rallied sharply, and jumped 8.5% to $25.1 after trading near the low $20s. The token had been around $22 before the surge, and now sits near $25.6. The move follows a deal with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), as they’ll launch their Layer-1 blockchain on Avalanche’s network.
Avalanche recently launched the Avalanche9000 upgrade, which cut costs by roughly 90%. Avalanche said FIFA’s selection “represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of blockchain infrastructure”, highlighting the network’s credibility. The high-profile FIFA partnership underscores Avalanche’s appeal for sports and enterprise blockchains.
Don't Miss:
- Trade crypto futures on Plus500 with up to $200 in bonuses — no wallets, just price speculation and free paper trading to practice different strategies.
- New to trading crypto? Get up to $400 in rewards for successfully completing short educational courses and placing your first qualifying trade on Coinbase.
“MapleStory N," a new blockchain game by Nexon, launched on Avalanche. Active addresses spiked roughly 550% as the chain hosted its largest-ever blockchain NFT mint. The event, and the rally in the game’s NXPC token, underscore growing NFT/game activity on Avalanche. Over 2 million wallets interacted with Avalanche earlier this month. About 80% of the addresses were new users, signaling strong inflows of fresh participants.
According to IntoTheBlock, large AVAX holders (whales) are ramping up net inflows by roughly 380%. The continued accumulation could help AVAX clear the next resistance, around $24, and push toward $30. A break below the $22 zone could trigger a pullback.
VanEck launched a tokenized U.S. Treasury fund (“VBILL”) on Avalanche and is raising a $250 million PurposeBuilt fund for Avalanche projects. In the U.S., NASDAQ filed to list a Grayscale spot Avalanche ETF. If approved, these vehicles would provide regulated exposure to AVAX and could draw significant capital.
Bitcoin BTC/USD recently climbed toward $111,500, lifting altcoins. The rally is attributed to the heavy ETF inflows and easing macro pressures. Sentiment indicators show “extreme greed” levels, suggesting caution.
If projects like FIFA’s blockchain and new GameFi titles gain traction, they could drive further adoption. Investors are targeting $30 as a medium-term target if momentum holds, while support is around $22, and resistance in the mid-$20s. Avalanche’s new “Fusion” framework (a $100M builder program) is designed to spur growth. Investors will watch if the advances translate into real usage.
More Opportunities:
- Grow your IRA or 401(k) with Crypto – unlock the power of alternative investments including a Crypto IRA within your retirement account.
- Trade, earn, and grow your crypto portfolio with Crypto.com — plus receive up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens if you're a new customer.
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.