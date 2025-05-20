May 20, 2025 2:15 PM 1 min read

Bitcoin Whale Trader Up Over $20 Million In Unrealized Gains On $700 Million BTC, Pepe Positions

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

A major whale on Hyperliquid HYPE/USD has opened a staggering $703 million long position on Bitcoin BTC/USD, reflecting high conviction in the asset's upside potential.

According to HyperDash data, the trader is sitting on over $20 million in unrealized profit at the time of writing, with their exposure split between Bitcoin and PEPE PEPE/USD positions.

The BTC portion alone is valued at $756 million, at an average entry price just shy of $105,000.

Bitcoin is trading above $106,00, up 1% on the day and about 2.5% below its all-time high.

The whale is leveraged 12.59x with a margin usage of just over 35%, and has maintained a 100% long bias.

Ethereum ETH/USD, by contrast, is trading lower at $2,492, down 2% in the past 24 hours.

Other major altcoins like XRP XRP/USD, BNB BNB/USD and Solana SOL/USD are moving sideways.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Also Read: Genesis Accuses DCG, Barry Silbert Of Fraud, Seeks $1.2B In Crypto Transfers Made During Insolvency

Pseudonymous commentator James Wynn claimed he is the Hyperliquid whale.

He pointed to a potential breakout pattern forming on the BTC hourly chart.

Wynn suggests the current consolidation may resolve to the upside, pushing BTC closer to the $110,000-$114,000 range.

The trader's additional position in Pepe is also noteworthy, valued at $29.3 million, with an unrealized profit north of $10 million.

The account sits at an all-time profit of over $55 million at the time of writing.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$106368.970.71%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BNB/USD Logo
$BNBBNB
--%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2501.19-1.08%
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.000013-1.18%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$167.790.55%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.35-1.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved