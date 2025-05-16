Lendr.fi Launches Liquid-Staked Real-World Asset Tokens

Lendr.fi on Friday introduced a decentralized platform that lets investors gain on-chain exposure to real-world assets like real estate, ETFs and commodities, combined with liquid staking, a structure that adds passive yield while preserving asset ownership.

Lendr.fi has emerged as the first protocol offering liquid-staked real-world asset (RWA) tokens, according to a statement released on May 15.

The platform allows users to convert traditional financial instruments, including real estate, commodities, ETFs, and intellectual property into fully collateralized digital tokens, accessible via a DeFi interface.

Unlike standard tokenization models, Lendr.fi introduces a staking layer on top of RWAs, enabling users to earn additional, market-neutral yield while maintaining full directional exposure to the underlying asset.

Investors retain self-custody and receive 24/7 access to the tokens, which are integrated across the broader DeFi ecosystem.

"Centralized financial systems are no longer tenable or workable," said Nathaji Metivier, CEO of Lendr.fi. "We must look to the Financial Third Space, a fair and resilient foundation where ownership is protected."

The protocol aims to democratize a market typically limited to institutional players by enabling global access through blockchain.

It claims to offer a transparent structure by leveraging Chainlink‘s LINK/USD proof-of-reserve, while security audits have been conducted by CertiK, SolidProof, and Immunefi through open-ended bug bounty programs.

Lendr.fi is developed in collaboration with Avalanche AVAX/USD, Chainlink BUILD, and Animoca's Brinc accelerator, and says it will publish full audit results and bounty outcomes to maintain transparency.

The project positions itself as a solution for those seeking liquidity in traditionally illiquid sectors, with potential applications for digital lending, yield farming, and token-based financial strategies.

Still, the platform has cautioned that returns will vary with market conditions and no performance guarantees are offered.

Image: Shutterstock