Vice President JD Vance To Speak At Bitcoin 2025 Conference In Las Vegas

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the upcoming Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, becoming the first sitting American vice president to publicly speak in support of Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: Vance will take the main stage at The Venetian on May 28 at 9:00 a.m. PST, addressing thousands of attendees as part of the event's "Code + Country" track.

The speech will also be broadcast via Bitcoin Magazine's media platforms and social channels.

His appearance comes one year after President Donald Trump gave remarks at Bitcoin 2024 during his presidential campaign.

Vance's address is expected to focus on topics such as financial independence, technological innovation, and the role of Bitcoin in future U.S. economic policy.

Also Read: Ethereum Skyrockets 20% In 24 Hours: What Is Driving The Surge?

Why It Matters: Public financial records show Vance personally holds between $250,000 and $500,000 in Bitcoin, highlighting a direct financial interest in the digital asset he has supported during his time in the Senate.

In office, he has been critical of what he describes as federal regulatory overreach and has previously opposed actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that target crypto companies and developers.

Vance has also cited international examples of government control over financial systems, such as the freezing of bank accounts during Canada's 2022 protests, as evidence of the need for decentralized alternatives like Bitcoin.

Organizers have stated that Vance's inclusion reflects broader political engagement with the future of decentralized finance.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: