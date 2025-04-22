XRP Holds Steady As Institutional Inflows Defy Broader Market Outflows

XRP XRP/USD is trading marginally higher Tuesday, up 0.05% to $2.10. While the token has slipped 2.75% over the last seven days and 12.21% over the past month, investor interest appears to be stabilizing—especially among institutions betting on XRP's relative strength against Ethereum ETH/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

XRP Defies Retail Sell-Off With Strong Inflows

XRP investment products recorded $37.7 million in net inflows last week, according to CoinShares—placing the token just $1 million shy of Ethereum's year-to-date total and positioning it as one of the best-performing altcoins among institutional traders.

The resilience comes as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales figures prompted $146 million in broader crypto outflows last week. The U.S. market, in particular, saw net outflows of $71 million, while Ethereum and Bitcoin products posted losses of $27 million and $6 million, respectively.

XRP, by contrast, saw renewed momentum from the launch of Coinbase's XRP futures contracts and an uptick in network activity, with utilization approaching 70% late last week.

Technical Setup: XRP Range-Bound With Eyes on $2.18

Chart watchers are eyeing $2.18 as the next resistance level. XRP broke out briefly over the weekend, surging 4.3% in two hours to top $2.14 before retreating slightly. Support continues to hold at $2.06, with volume spikes confirming genuine buyer interest on dips.

Bollinger Bandwidth—a measure of market compression—has narrowed to its lowest level since October 2024 on the 4-hour chart, signaling volatility release. Whether that translates into a breakout or breakdown remains unclear, though rising long positions and a strengthening RSI suggest momentum is favoring bulls in the short term.

Macro Backdrop: Bitcoin's Strength Lends Altcoin Support

Bitcoin's surge above $88,000 continues to buoy sentiment across crypto, reinforcing its "digital gold" status amid global market instability. CoinDesk noted that BTC's breakout is lending support to assets like XRP, SOL, and ADA, which were previously weighed down by macro pressures and outflows from U.S.-based funds.

As gold trades at record highs and the dollar weakens amid Trump tariff pressures, digital assets are being viewed less as speculative trades and more as strategic hedges—further validating XRP's place in the current market rotation.

With XRP inflows accelerating and technical indicators flashing bullish signals, investors are watching for a decisive break above $2.18. A successful push through that level could set the stage for a move toward $2.29 in the coming sessions. A failure to maintain current support at $2.06, however, could lead to a retest of $1.99.

As institutional sentiment shifts and altcoin futures products gain traction, XRP's positioning as a high-liquidity, U.S.-accessible asset could give it an edge—especially if macro uncertainty continues to drive capital rotation across digital markets.

