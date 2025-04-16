Bitcoin To Outperform Gold In Coming Months, Says Anthony Pompliano

Bitcoin's BTC/USD comparative underperformance against gold so far this year may soon flip, with crypto veteran Anthony Pompliano asserting that historical trends point to a coming surge in Bitcoin returns.

What Happened: Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, the founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management said the digital asset is "acting like it wants to go higher" and is likely to leave gold behind in the coming months.

"Bitcoin is down about 10% to start the year. Gold's up 20%. But over a one-year period, they're both up about 35%," Pompliano noted.

He explained that gold typically leads such rallies, followed by a stronger, delayed move from Bitcoin.

"When gold runs, about 100 days later, Bitcoin not only catches up — it usually runs much harder," he said.

Pompliano emphasized that central banks and institutional investors still largely lean toward gold during geopolitical crises due to regulatory limitations or ingrained risk behavior.

However, he believes Bitcoin's historical patterns suggest a more explosive upside lies ahead.

Why It Matters: The broader conversation also touched on the evolving nature of Bitcoin adoption.

Pompliano pointed to the growing institutional interest via spot Bitcoin ETFs.

"There was a sovereign wealth fund that said they got Bitcoin exposure through the ETF. That's meaningful," he said, adding that ETF participation reflects price-based exposure without the custodial or geopolitical complexities of holding the asset directly.

When asked about the Biden and Trump administrations' differing policy stances, Pompliano revealed that he recently spoke with Bo Hines, the executive director of the President’s Advisory Council for Digital Assets, and was told the U.S. government plans to actively accumulate Bitcoin.

"Not only are they going to have the Bitcoin strategic reserve, they're going to buy as much Bitcoin as they possibly can," Pompliano said.

He likened this government-level accumulation to corporate strategies, stating, "That's like what Michael Saylor does, just in a different format."

He added that the funding could come from various sources, including tariff revenue or by reallocating gold reserves.

Pompliano closed by pointing to a generational shift in portfolio thinking: "Many people grew up with a 60-40 portfolio mindset. A lot of younger people don't believe in that model anymore. They're putting Bitcoin into that mix."

