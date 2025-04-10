April 10, 2025 3:42 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Lose Steam, Trader Warns Of 'New Lows' Under One Condition

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

The crypto market is showing signs of cooling after a sharp rally on Wednesday.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $79,496.69-3.1%
Ethereum ETH/USD $1,516.46-7.5%
Solana SOL/USD $111.13-6.5%
XRP XRP/USD $1.95-3.6%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1535-4.1%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001155-2.9%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 30.9% and daily active addresses falling by 2.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,153 to 11,411 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 268%.
  • Coinglass data reports 110,680 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $337.28 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Onyxcoin XCN/USD $0.01768+86.8%
Flare FLR/USD $0.01391+12.3%
AB AB/USD $0.01077+6.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader sentiment remains cautious despite Bitcoin’s recent bounce, with several prominent analysts highlighting key resistance levels and structural risks on the horizon.

Follis emphasized that the market structure still shows a lower high, a bearish signal, until proven otherwise. “Flipping $90,000 will trigger a rally, but until then, it's caution,” he warned.

Echoing that skepticism, trader Inmortal said plainly, "If there's no bounce here, we'll make new lows," pointing to a critical moment for Bitcoin's short-term path.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez urged caution on higher timeframes despite the bullish recovery. He flagged a death cross on Bitcoin's daily chart, a traditionally bearish signal, while the SuperTrend indicator still flashes a sell.

Martinez outlined several resistance levels that need to be cleared for the rally to gain real traction: monthly open at $82,500, a descending trendline from the all-time high near $84,000, the 50-day moving average at $85,800, and the 200-day moving average at $87,000. Until these levels are broken, upward momentum may remain capped.

Trader Miles Deutscher pointed to declining volume across Bitcoin and altcoins, attributing it to typical summer market compression.

"Low volume can feel stagnant, but it's where inefficiencies hide — and when volume returns, they reprice fast," he noted.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesExpert IdeasStories That Matter

