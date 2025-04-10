Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Lose Steam, Trader Warns Of 'New Lows' Under One Condition

The crypto market is showing signs of cooling after a sharp rally on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $79,496.69 -3.1% Ethereum ETH/USD $1,516.46 -7.5% Solana SOL/USD $111.13 -6.5% XRP XRP/USD $1.95 -3.6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1535 -4.1% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001155 -2.9%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 30.9% and daily active addresses falling by 2.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,153 to 11,411 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 268%.

Coinglass data reports 110,680 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $337.28 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Onyxcoin XCN/USD $0.01768 +86.8% Flare FLR/USD $0.01391 +12.3% AB AB/USD $0.01077 +6.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader sentiment remains cautious despite Bitcoin’s recent bounce, with several prominent analysts highlighting key resistance levels and structural risks on the horizon.

Follis emphasized that the market structure still shows a lower high, a bearish signal, until proven otherwise. “Flipping $90,000 will trigger a rally, but until then, it's caution,” he warned.

Echoing that skepticism, trader Inmortal said plainly, "If there's no bounce here, we'll make new lows," pointing to a critical moment for Bitcoin's short-term path.

If we are going to go up, it's from here.



If no bounce here, new lows.$BTC pic.twitter.com/8Jabf6kc4r — Inmortal (@inmortalcrypto) April 10, 2025

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez urged caution on higher timeframes despite the bullish recovery. He flagged a death cross on Bitcoin's daily chart, a traditionally bearish signal, while the SuperTrend indicator still flashes a sell.

Martinez outlined several resistance levels that need to be cleared for the rally to gain real traction: monthly open at $82,500, a descending trendline from the all-time high near $84,000, the 50-day moving average at $85,800, and the 200-day moving average at $87,000. Until these levels are broken, upward momentum may remain capped.

Trader Miles Deutscher pointed to declining volume across Bitcoin and altcoins, attributing it to typical summer market compression.

"Low volume can feel stagnant, but it's where inefficiencies hide — and when volume returns, they reprice fast," he noted.

Overall volume for $BTC and alts continues to drop.



We're entering a period of compression, which is common over the summer months.



This is the best period to spot asymmetries and dislocations, as these will reprice quickly once volume kicks in again. pic.twitter.com/VaDO3VOzWK — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) April 10, 2025

