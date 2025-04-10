Bitcoin Could Surge To $250,000, Says Cardano Co-Founder Charles Hoskinson

Bitcoin BTC/USD could rise to $250,000 by the end of this year or next, according to Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the Cardano ADA/USD blockchain and one of the co-founders of Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC, Hoskinson pointed to several developments—from regulatory progress to potential adoption by major tech firms—that he believes will fuel the next phase of growth for digital assets.

Despite recent volatility driven by global tariff policy shifts, Hoskinson said market normalization and easing monetary policy could quickly reintroduce liquidity into the crypto space.

"The markets will stabilize a little bit, and they’ll get used to the new normal," he said, suggesting that an eventual rate cut by the Federal Reserve could drive capital into cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin recently slipped below $77,000 before recovering to $82,000 following President Trump's 90-day tariff reprieve.

While still down from its January high above $107,000, Hoskinson maintains a bullish long-term view, especially as legislation progresses in Washington.

He highlighted the potential passage of two key regulatory bills, including the Stablecoin Act and the Digital Asset Market Structure bill.

These frameworks, if passed, could offer legal clarity and pave the way for broader adoption, particularly among large U.S. corporations.

Why It Matters: Hoskinson believes tech giants, referred to as the "Magnificent 7," including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, could begin using stablecoins for cross-border payments and platform microtransactions.

That, he says, would provide a meaningful boost to the legitimacy and utility of crypto, especially in international commerce.

Amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, Hoskinson also argued that cryptocurrencies represent a resilient infrastructure option in a world shifting from cooperative treaties to great-power rivalries.

"If treaties no longer hold, and traditional finance becomes unstable, crypto is the most viable global solution," he noted.

The global user base for crypto assets continues to expand, rising 13% year-over-year to 659 million users in 2024, according to data from Crypto.com.

Hoskinson expects the current market lull to persist through mid-year, followed by a surge in speculative activity from August or September onward.

These trends, in his view, set the stage for a significant upward move in Bitcoin and broader crypto markets in the months ahead.

