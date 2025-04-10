April 10, 2025 9:09 AM 2 min read

Stablecoins Are Doing For Money What WhatsApp Did For Messaging, Crypto Venture Capitalist Says

Chris Dixon, managing partner at venture firm a16z crypto, says blockchain-based stablecoins are transforming the global payments landscape in the same way WhatsApp upended costly international phone calls.

What Happened: In a blog post published on Thursday, Dixon outlines how stablecoins are emerging as internet-native alternatives to legacy financial networks bogged down by fees, delays and multiple intermediaries.

"The internet made information free and global. So why is it still so hard — and expensive — to move money?" Dixon asks.

He points out that a $200 international remittance still costs an average of 6.62% in fees, which he calls a regressive tax on the world's poorest workers.

Stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to assets like the US dollar like USDT USDT/USD and USDC USDC/USD—offer a reset. According to Dixon, they eliminate the need for traditional clearing houses, correspondent banks and foreign exchange intermediaries.

"Just as WhatsApp disrupted costly international phone calls, blockchain payments and stablecoins are transforming global money transfers," he wrote.

The report highlights several use cases already in motion.

SpaceX is using stablecoins for treasury operations in countries with volatile currencies, while companies like ScaleAI leverage them for fast, low-cost international payroll.

Stripe, the payments processor, now supports stablecoin checkouts with fees as low as 1.5%, compared to the 3% typically charged by card networks.

Dixon says that stablecoins processed $15.6 trillion in value in 2024—equivalent to Visa's volume—demonstrating real-world adoption beyond theoretical promise.

"Unlike the old financial stack, which evolved in silos, stablecoins are global by default. They live on blockchains: open, programmable networks that anyone can build on," he said.

He adds that regulatory clarity could accelerate stablecoin adoption.

"Smart legislation is actually the unlock," Dixon says, pointing to ongoing efforts in Congress to clarify rules around network tokens and security classifications.

What’s Next: Dixon also sees a broader shift in how money infrastructure should be built—more like the open internet protocols that fueled decades of innovation. "We don't have to patch the old system. We can make a better one."

With market demand, developer interest, and regulatory momentum converging, Dixon argues that stablecoins are no longer an experiment—they're emerging as a foundational layer of the global financial system.

