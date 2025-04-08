SHIZA Launches Open Beta For Drag-And-Drop Agentic AI Workflow Builder

SHIZA, a company working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized systems on Tuesday released the open beta version of its “SHIZA Developer” platform, a tool designed to enable users to create custom AI agent workflows using a drag-and-drop interface.

The platform is designed to be accessible to users with varying levels of technical expertise, aiming to simplify the process of building and deploying AI agents.

According to SHIZA, the platform is built on an LLM-agnostic architecture, meaning it’s designed to work with a variety of language models.

The company emphasizes ease of use, with a drag-and-drop interface intended to allow individuals to build AI applications without extensive programming knowledge.

The platform is intended to allow the creation of customer support bots, personal assistants, and task automation tools.

“Before you can own your AI, you need to be able to build your AI,” said Syed Hussain, Founder and CEO of SHIZA, in a statement. “This open beta marks a major step forward in our mission to make powerful AI accessible, flexible, and easy to build with.”

SHIZA is also developing a “Knowledge-as-a-Service” marketplace, where users can potentially trade and monetize their custom knowledge stores (“Intellects”).

The company believes this system allows users to retain full ownership of their intellectual contributions. A consumer-facing dashboard application called SHIZA Companion, currently in the prototype stage, is also planned.

The SHIZA team has backgrounds in capital markets, Web3, data analytics, AI, and machine learning.

