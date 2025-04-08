Arthur Hayes Predicts 70% Bitcoin Dominance And Potential Chinese Capital Flight: 'It Worked In 2013, 2015, And Can Work In 2025'

BitMEX co-founder, Arthur Hayes, is doubling down on Bitcoin BTC/USD, anticipating its market dominance to surge to 70% amid economic uncertainties.
What Happened: In a post on X, Hayes revealed his ongoing Bitcoin accumulation, expressing his confidence in its growing dominance over other cryptocurrencies. He stated, “Been nibbling on $BTC all day, and shall continue. Shitcoins are getting in our strike zone but I think Bitcoin dominance keeps zooming towards 70%.” Hayes is steering clear of heavy investment in lower-value, high-risk cryptocurrencies, despite their attractive prices.
- READ MORE: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Drowning In Tariff Tsunami: ‘Fall To $50,000’ Possible, Expert Warns – Benzinga
Image via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.