XRP Could Hit Up To $29.30 In 'Max Scenario' By 2030: Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management on Friday outlined a pragmatic assessment of XRP’s XRP/USD's utility, emphasizing that its value may increasingly stem from real-world applications—especially in asset tokenization and cross-border payments—rather than speculation alone.

What Happened: According to the report, XRP's blockchain, known as the XRP Ledger, is already being used to facilitate direct payments and cross-currency transactions.

These operations make up the majority of the network's activity today.

Bitwise highlights that the blockchain's future growth likely hinges on its utility in two key areas: converting real-world assets into tradable blockchain tokens and enabling global financial institutions to streamline transactions.

"XRP Ledger's biggest opportunity may lie in asset tokenization," the report states, pointing to the system's built-in features for trading corporate bonds, equities, and other financial instruments with high speed and compliance-ready design​.

Why It Matters: Bitwise also points out that the platform's relatively centralized structure—often criticized by crypto purists—could work in its favor, especially when dealing with regulated financial products.

"This gives the XRP Ledger a regulatory edge," the report notes.

On the payments front, Bitwise cites examples such as SBI Remit and Travelex, which use Ripple-based tools for international remittances and currency transfers.

These use cases tend to involve small- and medium-sized financial institutions, especially in emerging markets, where cross-border payments are expensive and inefficient​.

Additional features recently introduced or planned for the XRP Ledger—such as decentralized identity verification, multipurpose tokens for equities or debt, and native lending protocols—further underscore its focus on building infrastructure for institutions and regulated assets​.

"Ripple's focus on regulated players and real-world assets may lead to safer, more curated offerings," the report adds, emphasizing that its target market is more likely to involve corporate debt than retail meme tokens.

Price Targets: Bitwise assesses three different scenarios for XRP:

A “bear scenario,” with XRP reaching $0.13 by 2030.

A “bull scenario” that sees institutional adoption take XRP to $12.70 by 2030.

A “max scenario” that projects XRP to reach $29.30 by 2030, subject to Ripple capturing a “modest but meaningful slice of the multitrillion payments and tokenization use cases.”

