Donald Trump's Official Meme Coin, Worth $14.5 Billion On Inauguration Day, Is Down To $2.3 Billion

- TRUMP token, launched on Solana, drops 85% from peak.
- TRUMP and MELANIA coins surpassed Occidental Petroleum’s value at peak, with 30-day vesting lock for team tokens.
The Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin, associated with President Donald Trump, has plummeted 84% from its all-time high of $73.4, with its market cap shrinking from $14.5 billion to $2.3 billion, though it gained 13% in the last 24 hours to trade at $12.
What Happened: Launched on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain in January, just before Trump's presidential inauguration, the token initially soared alongside the MELANIA MELANIA/USD meme coin, with their combined market value briefly surpassing that of Occidental Petroleum, a major oil producer valued at over $50 billion at the time.
Despite the recent daily uptick, the TRUMP coin's sharp decline reflects broader challenges for Trump-branded cryptocurrencies amid a volatile meme coin market.
The TRUMP coin's website notes, "Trump Memes are intended for collecting and entertainment purposes only. They are not financial instruments or investments."
Its vesting schedule includes a 30-day lock period for the team, followed by phased token releases, a structure also used by the MELANIA coin.
The launch capitalized on Trump's growing crypto advocacy, following his November 2024 election win and an executive order earlier in March, establishing a strategic Bitcoin BTC/USD reserve with seized assets, which initially spurred interest in related projects.
The Solana blockchain, known for its high-speed transactions and low fees, provided a scalable platform for the token's launch, but even this technical advantage has not shielded it from significant losses.
The decline follows a period of heightened attention on Trump family ventures in the crypto space.
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi project backed by Trump and his sons Eric, Donald Jr., and Barron, raised $590 million through token sales by March 2025, including a $550 million public sale, as reported by ICO Drops.
The WLFI project, launched in September 2024, saw a boost from the TRUMP and MELANIA meme coins, which drove interest in its tokens despite initial lukewarm demand.
Additionally, Tron TRON/USD founder Justin Sun invested $30 million in WLFI in November 2024, becoming an advisor, while Web3Port added $10 million in January 2025, reflecting institutional interest in Trump-related crypto initiatives.
Despite this, the TRUMP meme coin's 95% value drop underscores the volatility of such assets, even amid a recovering meme coin market.
