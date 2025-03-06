March 6, 2025 2:08 PM 2 min read

Dogecoin Whales Accumulating 150 Million Despite Price Drop: What Do They Know?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Despite Dogecoin's DOGE/USD lackluster performance, whale investors are aggressively accumulating DOGE ahead of Friday’s crypto summit.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.2010$29.8 billion-0.5%-3.7%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001317$7.8 billion+0.3%-9.4%
PEPE PEPE/USD$0.056803  $2.9 billion-2.7%-18.8%

Trader Notes: In an X post on Thursday, Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that DOGE is trading within an ascending parallel channel. If the $0.16 support level holds, a rally toward the mid-channel at $2.74 or even the upper boundary at $6.24 remains possible.

In another tweet, Martinez warned that if DOGE fails to hold this level, it could crash significantly.

DOGE has tended to rebound from this channel since 2014 towards the upward resistance trend line.

A break below $0.19 could trigger a sharp correction toward $0.015.

Statistics: Martinez cited Santiment data to show whales purchased 150 million DOGE in the last 72 hours.

Coinglass data shows Dogecoin liquidations in the past 24 hours stood at $6.5 million, while open interest increased 2.4% to $1.8 billion. DOGE Derivatives trading volume expanded 12.9% to $3.08 billion.

What's Next: With rising whale activity, increasing open interest, and the upcoming White House event, DOGE could be setting up for a major move—but whether that's a breakout or breakdown depends on key support levels.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2002-2.24%
Overview
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.000007-3.48%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000013-0.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMemeCoins

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved