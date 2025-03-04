Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Recover Losses, Dogecoin Lags: Trader Expects Consolidation Until Friday's Crypto Summit

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading relatively flat with 0.08% increase to $2.88 trillion.
- One trader anticipates consolidation and advises monitoring key macro events and the summit before the week concludes.
- Our government trade tracker caught Pelosi’s 169% AI winner. Discover how to track all 535 Congress member stock trades today.
Cryptocurrency markets have bounced back into the green on Tuesday, recovering from earlier losses as excitement builds ahead of the crypto summit on Friday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$87,881.40
|+2.5%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,167.42
|+2.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$143.26
|+0.6%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.49
|+5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2003
|+0.09%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001308
|+1.1%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 32.8% and daily active addresses growing by 20.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,965 to 13,388 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 223.2%.
- Coinglass data reports 295,242 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $947.63 million.
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's last week price drop caused a surge in active addresses, pushing the daily average to its highest level since December when Bitcoin surpassed $100,000. This uptick also coincided with an increase in zero-balance addresses, indicating capitulation.
Notable Developments:
- Raoul Pal Predicts Extended Crypto Cycle Into 2026, Bitcoin, Solana Corrections Are Typical Volatility
- SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange Kraken, CEO Calls It, ‘Massive Win’ — BAYC NFT Creator Yuga Labs Also Gets Reprieve
- Bybit CEO Says 77% Of Stolen $1.4 Billion Ethereum Still Traceable After Historic Hack: ‘This And The Coming Week Is Critical’
- Trump’s Cabinet Holds Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum—But No Cardano Or XRP
- China Working Behind Closed Doors To Create Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Says Bitcoiner Who ‘Orange Pilled’ Trump
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Aave AAVE/USD
|$210.82
|+16%
|Cardano ADA/USD
|$0.9317
|+10.8%
|Hedera HBAR/USD
|$0.2458
|+8.4%
Trader Notes: Sistine Research suggests Bitcoin is set for its final dominance pump before altseason.
More Crypto Online notes BTC has hit resistance, with micro support between $83,102 and $85,877. The key breakout level is $95,170.
Michael van de Poppe highlights Bitcoin's rejection at $95,000, now chopping after clearing liquidity on both sides. He expects consolidation this week due to macro events and the summit on Friday.
CryptoAmsterdam sees BTC looking heavy on mid-time frames after breaking down without a quick reclaim. He notes trends can shift fast but says BTC must reclaim the range low and break the trendline for momentum to improve.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.