March 4, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Recover Losses, Dogecoin Lags: Trader Expects Consolidation Until Friday's Crypto Summit

by Khyathi Dalal
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets have bounced back into the green on Tuesday, recovering from earlier losses as excitement builds ahead of the crypto summit on Friday.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $87,881.40+2.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,167.42+2.3%
Solana SOL/USD $143.26+0.6%
XRP XRP/USD $2.49+5%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2003+0.09%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001308+1.1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 32.8% and daily active addresses growing by 20.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,965 to 13,388 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 223.2%.
  • Coinglass data reports 295,242 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $947.63 million.
  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's last week price drop caused a surge in active addresses, pushing the daily average to its highest level since December when Bitcoin surpassed $100,000. This uptick also coincided with an increase in zero-balance addresses, indicating capitulation.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Aave AAVE/USD $210.82+16%
Cardano ADA/USD $0.9317+10.8%
Hedera HBAR/USD $0.2458+8.4%

Trader Notes: Sistine Research suggests Bitcoin is set for its final dominance pump before altseason.

More Crypto Online notes BTC has hit resistance, with micro support between $83,102 and $85,877. The key breakout level is $95,170.

Michael van de Poppe highlights Bitcoin's rejection at $95,000, now chopping after clearing liquidity on both sides. He expects consolidation this week due to macro events and the summit on Friday.

CryptoAmsterdam sees BTC looking heavy on mid-time frames after breaking down without a quick reclaim. He notes trends can shift fast but says BTC must reclaim the range low and break the trendline for momentum to improve.

Image: Shutterstock

