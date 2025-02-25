'I, Too, Have Not Checked My Email': Sam Bankman-Fried Resurfaces With Tweet Thread From Prison

Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted founder of FTX, has posted on social media for the first time in nearly two years, commenting on government layoffs while reflecting on his own experiences with corporate downsizing.

What Happened: In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried, who is currently serving time for fraud, drew comparisons between unemployment and his own situation.

“I have a lot of sympathy for gov't employees: I, too, have not checked my email for the past few (hundred) days,” he wrote.

He added that being unemployed is “a lot less relaxing than it looks,” implying a shared struggle with those impacted by mass firings.

Bankman-Fried's remarks come as significant layoffs hit various government departments.

He framed the issue as a structural problem within organizations, arguing that job losses are often not the fault of employees but rather a failure in company planning and management.

“Firing people is one of the hardest things to do in the world,” he stated, adding that while layoffs are painful, they are often necessary.

Also Read: Citadel Securities Moves Into Crypto Market-Making Following Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Regulation Push

Why It Matters: He reflected on his own experience at FTX, suggesting that companies sometimes hire employees without having a clear role for them.

“We saw it at competitors that hired 30,000 too many employees and then had no idea what to do with them,” he noted, referring to broader industry trends of overstaffing and inefficiency.

He also acknowledged internal management failures at FTX, saying, “We saw it internally, when a manager would get busy or distracted, and half of a department would lose its bearing at the same time.”

Bankman-Fried's unexpected return to social media raises questions about how he was able to post from prison, given the strict regulations on inmate communications.

His tweets quickly went viral, sparking speculation about his access to technology and the broader implications of his statements.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock