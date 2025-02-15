Germany and UK Show Highest Per-Capita Demand for Crypto Casinos

The popularity of cryptocurrency-based casinos continues to surge, attracting players with fast transactions, enhanced privacy, and innovative gaming features. But where is interest in crypto gambling the highest in 2025?

What Happened: A new study by the CasinoSpotFR analyzed search query data and Google Trends to pinpoint the regions most engaged with crypto casinos and the key factors fueling this growth.

According to Ahrefs, the monthly search volume for “crypto casino” in major countries is as follows: the United States leads with 7,500 searches, followed by Germany with 4,200, the United Kingdom with 3,100, Canada with 1,800, and France with 1,500 searches.

However, adjusting these figures based on population size presents a different perspective. Germany has the highest search rate per capita at 50 searches per million people, while the UK follows closely with 46.27, just ahead of Canada at 46.15.

The U.S., despite its large overall search volume, ranks lower on a per capita basis with 22.66 searches per million, slightly above France at 22.06. This indicates that while the U.S. shows strong absolute interest, European nations demonstrate a greater concentration of searches per person.

The landscape of cryptocurrency casinos has evolved significantly over the past two years. Global search interest in crypto casinos has risen by approximately 20–30%, reflecting the sector’s growing appeal. While Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the primary cryptocurrency for gambling, more platforms are now integrating Tether USDT/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Solana SOL/USD as viable payment options.

Meanwhile, regulatory scrutiny has intensified, with some governments imposing stricter controls on crypto gambling. However, many players are adapting by utilizing VPNs and decentralized platforms to continue participating in online crypto gaming.

The data also highlights key differences in crypto casino interest worldwide. Germany and the UK display the strongest per-capita demand, indicating a thriving gaming culture despite regulatory challenges. Canada and France maintain steady engagement, while the U.S. dominates in absolute search volume.

As legal landscapes shift, crypto gamblers are adjusting, relying on new payment methods and decentralized systems to sustain activity in the sector.

Crypto casinos have gained traction in financial markets, influencing major ETFs such as ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, which reflect the sector's growing relevance in blockchain investment.

Image: Shutterstock