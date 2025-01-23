Donald Trump Has 'More Than 50%' Of Net Worth In Crypto, Will Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Anthony Pompliano Predicts

Founder & CEO of Professional Capital Management Anthony Pompliano on Thursday said “more than 50%” of President Donald Trump‘s net worth is now held in the cryptocurrency market.

This assertion highlights a significant personal financial connection between Trump and digital assets, which Pompliano believes will influence policy.

In an interview with Fox Business, Pompliano went on to predict that, as a result of this financial exposure, Trump will take steps to establish a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” for the United States.

According to Pompliano, "the US government currently holds a lot of gold… and Bitcoin BTC/USD is pristine collateral. It is gold with wings."

This reserve, he argued, would signal to the rest of the world that Bitcoin has achieved legitimacy as an asset class.

“Donald Trump campaigned as being the first Bitcoin president. And I do think that he is going to establish that strategic Bitcoin reserve,” he added.

Pompliano also suggested other potential actions Trump could take to benefit the crypto industry.

He proposed that Trump repeal SAB 121, which would allow banks to hold these assets, and change the tax treatment of cryptocurrencies which currently taxes the sale of goods with Bitcoin with capital gains, calling these moves a “tailwind for the industry”.

Pompliano had recently predicted a global race among nations to adopt Bitcoin.

Speaking about its potential as a reserve asset, Pompliano said, "Countries are going to FOMO into buying Bitcoin. The early adopters will have a significant advantage over those who wait."

Pompliano has also previously pointed out Bitcoin’s resilience in markets shaped by "cheap money" and monetary policy shifts. "Bitcoin thrives in periods of loose monetary conditions," he explained, citing its deflationary nature and ability to store value as key drivers for its long-term growth.

