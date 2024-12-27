'Owning Bitcoin Is Digital Real Estate,' Says Anthony Pompliano

As the global race for Bitcoin BTC/USD adoption intensifies, Anthony Pompliano, founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, has issued a stark warning: if the United States does not prioritize Bitcoin, it risks falling behind as other nations take the lead.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, Pompliano emphasized that various countries are already actively mining, buying and holding Bitcoin, and that the U.S. needs to get in the game to remain competitive in the global digital economy.

Pompliano drew a parallel between the strategic acquisition of physical assets, like the Panama Canal and Greenland, and the strategic acquisition of digital assets like Bitcoin.

He highlighted that Bitcoin’s limited supply makes it a scarce digital resource that other nations are already leveraging.

“Owning Bitcoin is digital real estate. There’s only 21 million that will ever exist,” Pompliano stated.

He stressed the necessity for the US to determine whether they will lead or be left behind in this emerging technology.

“We know other countries are mining, buying, holding Bitcoin, and so are we going to let these other countries be the leader, or are we gonna be the leader? And I think that’s really the decision they have to make," he said.

Pompliano also addressed the common concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and the psychological challenge of buying at higher prices. He likened it to past hesitancy about investing in the S&P 500.

“If you go back to the 1980s or 1990s, buying the S&P 500 was real scary, but you were a genius if you did it in hindsight.”

He advised that the best time to buy was yesterday, and waiting will likely only lead to missed opportunities.

While noting the excitement in the crypto community about the new administration, Pompliano clarified that the industry is simply growing up, noting that these companies are behaving just like other large companies, including donating to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Also Read: Crypto Industry Anticipates Policy Overhaul Under Trump Administration

Why It Matters: Pompliano also touched on the role of government involvement in Bitcoin, acknowledging the potential for criticism if politicians buy it.

He pointed out that the U.S. already engages in similar practices with other assets, noting “we have a president that’s currently in office and also politicians who are literally day trading assets. And so it’s no different.”

He believes the main story of 2025 is the integration of crypto into the mainstream financial system, bringing both benefits and challenges.

On Bitcoin’s future, Pompliano affirmed its continued dominance and likely inflow of capital from traditional finance, and while he does not have a specific price target, he is bullish on the future of Bitcoin.

Reiterating his point of other countries already getting involved, he said, “There’s a lot of other countries who have already bought, they’re mining, they’re holding Bitcoin.”

Pompliano emphasized that the United States, as the world’s largest capital market, must also be involved in Bitcoin and that would help reduce any hesitation other countries may have about adopting it.

He also referenced the use of Bitcoin as a sanctions hedge, highlighting Russia's actions in that respect.

