MoonPay Partners With Element Wallet To Boost Core Token Access In BTCfi Ecosystem

MoonPay announced a strategic partnership with Element Wallet to enhance access to Core CORE/USD tokens within the Bitcoin BTC/USD DeFi (BTCfi) ecosystem.

The integration will allow users to seamlessly purchase CORE tokens using multiple payment methods, including debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and bank transfers, marking a significant step in improving user accessibility.

The partnership aligns with Core's mission to drive the adoption of BTCfi technology and expand the usability of its self-custodial staking platform.

Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay, said integrating with Element Wallet will create new opportunities for users to engage with the Bitcoin ecosystem, reducing friction and enhancing the overall user experience.

Core, which launched in April 2024, emerged as a Proof-of-Stake layer for Bitcoin and the first blockchain to enable self-custodial Bitcoin staking.

Since its launch, over 6,700 Bitcoin have been staked on the platform, demonstrating its growing role in the BTCfi ecosystem.

Element Wallet, serving as Core's flagship wallet, will integrate CORE alongside additional tokens such as stCORE and wCORE, to simplify user engagement with Bitcoin staking and the broader ecosystem.

Rich Rines, an initial contributor to Core, emphasized the importance of the partnership, saying, "The addition of CORE to MoonPay, alongside its integration with Element Wallet, represents a pivotal step in our mission to drive further adoption and usability within the growing Core ecosystem and beyond."

Beyond Element Wallet, CORE tokens are now available directly on the MoonPay platform, enabling users broader access to the growing BTCfi network.

The partnership builds on Core's impressive milestones since its January 2023 mainnet launch, which includes over 31 million unique addresses, 300 million transactions and nearly $1 billion in total value locked (TVL).

Core has also powered innovations like the Valour Bitcoin Staking (BTC) SEK, the world's first yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP, aimed at institutional adoption.

Photo: Shutterstock