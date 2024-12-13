Fartcoin Steals The Spotlight From Dogecoin, Shiba Inu To Reach $764 Million All-Time High Market Cap

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD, a meme-based cryptocurrency with unconventional origins, has hit an all-time high market capitalization of $763.9 million.

The Solana SOL/USD-based token's meteoric rise, reaching a preliminary all-time high of $764 million on Friday per DexScreener data, has been driven by a mix of online speculation and social media buzz.

What Happened: The surge comes amid a viral Reddit thread where a user revealed her husband had invested a significant portion of their net worth—$175,000—into the token.

The post, shared by Twitter user Trung Phan, gained widespread traction but could not be independently verified.

The Reddit post highlights a husband's apparent confidence in the token, with responses ranging from disbelief to humor.

The post quoted the husband justifying his investment with phrases like "hot air rises," a reference that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The story ignited debate on Twitter, where user Jacob King said, "BREAKING: Fartcoin's market cap has now surged to $643 million, making it larger than 85% of U.S. publicly traded companies."

This comment sought to underline the rapid growth of the token, while others questioned the significance of its market cap.

A skeptical voice, A Concerned Observer, tweeted, "You guys do understand that market cap doesn’t actually work for tokens, right?"

Meanwhile, supporters like DGMD quipped, "This seems very undervalued. I mean, everybody farts, and it's just science that hot air rises."

Adding to the frenzy, Trung Phan humorously shared, "Time Magazine names Guy Who Put Significant Amount of Family's Net-worth into Fartcoin the ‘Husband of the Year 2024.'"

Why It Matters: Fartcoin was born from Terminal of Truths, an AI agent known for its controversial posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The agent, supported by a $50,000 Bitcoin grant from venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, explored token launch ideas to fund creative projects like film production and reforestation efforts.

The token was first conceptualized in Infinite Backrooms, a collaborative space where AI agents, powered by Anthropic's Claude 3 Opus model, discuss and develop ideas.

AI-conceived meme coins like Fartcoin and GOAT have been tipped to become a big trend in 2025, possibly challenging the supremacy on “conventional” meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB.

What began as an experimental funding tool has now transformed into a digital asset with skyrocketing popularity.

Social media buzz suggests that early investors, including the Reddit user's husband, may have seen significant returns.

Trung Phan speculated that the $175,000 investment, likely made at an average price of $0.25 per token, could now be worth around $400,000.

