Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Climb, But Ripple Rockets: Analyst Calls It 'An Insane Period'

by Ivan Crnogatić, Benzinga Editor
November 29, 2024 6:16 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.5% higher to $3.55 trillion.
  • Traders predict altcoins to gain further once Bitcoin crosses the $100,000 threshold.

Cryptocurrency markets are closing Friday strong, with Bitcoin’s performance paving the way for altcoin gains.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $97,590+2.8%
Ethereum ETH/USD $3,600+1.0%
Solana SOL/USD $242.66+2.8%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4355+9.6%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002621+4.0%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 22.6% and daily active addresses falling by 8%. Exchanges netflows are up by 188%.
  • Coinglass data reports 86,529 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $242 million, with $150 million being liquidated short positions.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Algorand ALGO/USD $0.4318+42.3%
Hedera HBAR/USD $0.17+18.9%
XRP XRP/USD $1.74+17.7%

Trader Notes: Daniel Cheung, co-founder of Syncracy Capital, speculates that altcoins will “rip 50% in a day” once Bitcoin breaks $100,000.

Trader Bluntz highlights a bullish chart pattern for Dogecoin playing out, saying, “things are about to get fun again.”

Popular crypto analyst Michaёl van de Poppe sees this as the “institutional and governmental cycle,” flagging discussions around Bitcoin as a strategic reserve in the U.S. and Brazil, while Russia recognizes Bitcoin as property.

“It’s actually an insane period,” the analyst concludes.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

