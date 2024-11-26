Trump-Linked Crypto Platform World Liberty Financial Appoints Justin Sun As Advisor After $30 Million Investment

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized lending platform backed by allies of President-elect Donald Trump, has announced Tron TRON/USD founder Justin Sun as its new advisor.

What Happened: The decision follows a $30 million investment by HTX, a crypto exchange closely associated with Sun, according to on-chain data.

"We are thrilled to invest $30 million in World Liberty Financial (@worldlibertyfi) as its largest investor," Sun wrote in a pinned post on X.

"The U.S. is becoming the blockchain hub, and Bitcoin owes it to @realDonaldTrump! TRON is committed to making America great again and leading innovation,” he added.

World Liberty Financial, launched in September 2014 as an Aave AAVE/USD fork, represents one of Trump's most significant ventures into cryptocurrency.

Once a vocal skeptic of digital assets, the incoming president has recently embraced the industry, promising to ease regulations on blockchain innovation and digital assets in the U.S.

Why It Matters: The announcement comes as World Liberty's governance token sale struggles to gain momentum. Initially targeting a $300 million raise, the platform reduced its goal to $30 million in October due to limited demand.

As of Monday, World Liberty had sold $21 million worth of WLFI tokens, with sales restricted to non-U.S. and qualified U.S. investors.

Justin Sun's appointment as an advisor is expected to provide strategic direction for World Liberty Financial.

Sun, a University of Pennsylvania graduate like Trump, has gained notoriety for high-profile investments, including purchasing a banana duct-taped to a wall for $6.2 million at a Sotheby's auction.

The firm's co-founder, Zak Folkman, commented on the relevance of these symbolic acquisitions, noting a series of recent "similarly significant purchases" aligned with Sun’s investment.

Sun's blockchain, Tron, remains one of the largest by market capitalization.

Its TRX token initially launched as an ERC-20 standard before migrating to the native Tron network.

Despite the announcement, TRX saw a 4.6% decline in value on Tuesday.

