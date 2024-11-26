Trump-Linked Crypto Platform World Liberty Financial Appoints Justin Sun As Advisor After $30 Million Investment

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized lending platform backed by allies of President-elect Donald Trump, has announced Tron TRON/USD founder Justin Sun as its new advisor.
What Happened: The decision follows a $30 million investment by HTX, a crypto exchange closely associated with Sun, according to on-chain data.
"We are thrilled to invest $30 million in World Liberty Financial (@worldlibertyfi) as its largest investor," Sun wrote in a pinned post on X.
"The U.S. is becoming the blockchain hub, and Bitcoin owes it to @realDonaldTrump! TRON is committed to making America great again and leading innovation,” he added.
World Liberty Financial, launched in September 2014 as an Aave AAVE/USD fork, represents one of Trump's most significant ventures into cryptocurrency.
Once a vocal skeptic of digital assets, the incoming president has recently embraced the industry, promising to ease regulations on blockchain innovation and digital assets in the U.S.
Also Read: Pantera Bitcoin Fund Hits 1,000X Return, Predicts BTC At $740,000 By 2028
Why It Matters: The announcement comes as World Liberty's governance token sale struggles to gain momentum. Initially targeting a $300 million raise, the platform reduced its goal to $30 million in October due to limited demand.
As of Monday, World Liberty had sold $21 million worth of WLFI tokens, with sales restricted to non-U.S. and qualified U.S. investors.
Justin Sun's appointment as an advisor is expected to provide strategic direction for World Liberty Financial.
Sun, a University of Pennsylvania graduate like Trump, has gained notoriety for high-profile investments, including purchasing a banana duct-taped to a wall for $6.2 million at a Sotheby's auction.
The firm's co-founder, Zak Folkman, commented on the relevance of these symbolic acquisitions, noting a series of recent "similarly significant purchases" aligned with Sun’s investment.
Sun's blockchain, Tron, remains one of the largest by market capitalization.
Its TRX token initially launched as an ERC-20 standard before migrating to the native Tron network.
Despite the announcement, TRX saw a 4.6% decline in value on Tuesday.
Read Next:
- Bitcoin Correction Could Go As Deep As $88,700 But $125,000 Year-End Target Remains In Play, Says Standard Chartered
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.