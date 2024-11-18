Bitcoin Could Hit $200,000 Within 260 Days If This Technical Indicator Is Correct

Bitcoin BTC/USD could more than double its price in the near future, according to a prediction from BCA Research.

What Happened: The firm forecasts that the cryptocurrency may exceed $200,000, supported by its analysis of Bitcoin's 260-day fractal dimension complexity—a metric that evaluates patterns in price changes over a specific time frame, Coindesk reported.

This metric, which evaluates price patterns, suggests a significant upside if it falls below the critical 1.20 threshold.

"Bitcoin's structural uptrend is intact with an ultimate destination of $200,000+," noted Dhaval Joshi, BCA's Chief Strategist, in a Nov. 14 note.

QCP Capital on Monday highlighted the robustness of Bitcoin's rally while acknowledging market dynamics and risks.

"We believe the underlying strength in BTC represents a systematic shift in the market in anticipation of Trump's return to office," the firm stated, referencing potential policies such as a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

However, QCP warned that market players are increasingly selling calls and buying puts to hedge against potential downside, signaling caution amid the optimism.

Retail activity is surging alongside Bitcoin's institutional appeal.

In a note sent to Benzinga, 10x Research stated that Google searches for "Meme Coins" have reached a record high, surpassing levels from March 2024.

Altcoin search trends are also climbing, with a recent score of 70—the highest since 2021.

“The market’s pace is outstripping the speed of reporting,” 10x noted, emphasizing the rapid shift in retail behavior post-election.

The surge in stablecoin minting, with $9.1 billion entering crypto markets since the U.S. election, further highlights the wave of capital seeking allocation in digital assets.

Altcoins such as Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD have also seen significant momentum. Solana recently hit a six-month high, with analysts projecting further gains of up to 85% in the next two months.

Ripple's XRP doubled in value following a breakout from extended consolidation, demonstrating the potential for large-cap cryptocurrencies to deliver rapid returns.

What’s Next: These developments will take center stage at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

