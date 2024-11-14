Elon Musk Says Excess Government Spending 'Causes Inflation' As Donald Trump Fills Administration With Cryptocurrency Advocates

Elon Musk weighed in on excessive government expenditure as a major driver of inflation amid Donald Trump‘s cabinet appointments spelling potentially good news for the cryptocurrency industry.

What Happened: In a post on X on Thursday, Musk stated that “all government spending is taxation,” either direct or indirect via inflation.

In a related exchange, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Dogecoin, criticized the government's financial practices, noting that the government has spent an average of $2 trillion more annually than it earns over the past eight years.

“Any company that ran like that would fail,” Nakamoto stated, reflecting the broader dissatisfaction over fiscal policy within the crypto community.

Why It Matters: The debate comes against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s administration potentially drawing significant support from crypto advocates.

According to crypto user Pledditor, Trump’s picks include 11 confirmed “Bitcoin allies” and seven confirmed cryptocurrency holders, signaling a shift toward pro-crypto policies at the highest levels of government.

Speculation of Trump supporting legislation to eliminate capital gains taxes on profits from U.S.-issued cryptocurrencies has persisted on X.

Unconfirmed rumors, citing sources in the Trump transition team, say a policy that could make digital assets like Cardano ADA/USD, Algorand ALGO/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) more appealing for American investors would exempt U.S.-based cryptocurrency projects from capital gains taxes

Under this proposal, U.S.-based crypto projects would become more favorable to American investors.

Companies would need to be registered in the United States prior to issuing assets to qualify for the exemption.

However, there are provisions for relocating existing crypto entities to the U.S. to capitalize on the tax incentive, signaling the administration’s commitment to attracting crypto businesses and innovation within the country.

Since the election, neither the President-elect himself nor sources close to him have elaborated on what cryptocurrency policy under a Trump administration will look like.

On the campaign trail, Trump called for “the remaining bitcoin to be made in the USA.”

Experts expect a more favorable regulatory regime, though policy details are yet to be confirmed.

What’s Next: The proposed capital gains tax exemption will be among the timely topics likely explored at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 19.

