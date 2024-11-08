'The Party's Back On'—Chainlink Co-Founder Predicts Major Crypto Growth Under Trump Presidency

  • Chainlink co-founder favors Singapore and Hong Kong's open approach to cryptocurrency market regulation.
  • Crypto's benefits to society through stablecoins outweigh regulatory concerns, says Chainlink's Nazarov.

Chainlink LINK/USD co-founder Sergey Nazarov on Friday said “the party’s back on” for cryptocurrency markets, predicting substantial industry growth amid potential changes in the U.S. regulatory landscape under Donald Trump‘s presidency.

What Happened: “This is just the beginning basically. This is like the party’s back on and there’s going to be huge huge growth in all categories of crypto,” Nazarov told CNBC, expressing optimism about the industry’s trajectory.

Nazarov emphasized that cryptocurrency’s fundamental benefits to society outweigh regulatory concerns.

“I think that crypto fundamentally benefits society and makes things work in a much more reliable way than they do now,” he stated, citing stablecoins and tokenized funds as examples of successful implementation.

Drawing parallels with Asian crypto hubs, Nazarov pointed to successful regulatory frameworks in Singapore and Hong Kong.

“More regulation doesn’t mean better markets, it just means kind of muted markets with less innovation,” he explained, advocating for a more permissive approach to cryptocurrency regulation.

Price Action: Chainlink has followed other cryptocurrencies’ uptrend since the start of October.

Price1-day performance7-day performance30-day performance
$13.32+8.6%+14.7%+25.6%

The Chainlink co-founder’s perspectives align with growing institutional interest in digital assets, a topic that will be further explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

