Borderless.xyz Integrates With Fireblocks To Enhance Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Capabilities

Borderless.xyz has announced its integration with Fireblocks to bolster its fiat-to-crypto payment infrastructure, utilizing Fireblocks' Payments Engine and Wallet as a Service (WaaS) to enhance on- and off-ramp flows for both fiat and stablecoin transactions.

This collaboration enables Borderless.xyz to tap into Fireblocks’ Network, offering connectivity with liquidity providers and exchanges, thus expanding its support for secure and compliant digital payment solutions.

The integration brings interoperability to the forefront, a feature that Borderless.xyz emphasizes as essential for businesses looking to transfer value across various payment types and blockchain networks.

By leveraging Fireblocks' technology, Borderless.xyz now supports businesses aiming to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain, addressing a growing demand for more efficient cross-chain transactions and local payment options.

"Fireblocks is proud to support Borderless in their mission to create a more accessible, secure infrastructure for fiat-to-crypto payments," said Ran Goldi, SVP of Payments and Network at Fireblocks.

Also Read: Nate Silver Says Kamala Harris ‘May Need Backup Plans’ If The ‘Blue Wal’ Is Split But Sees The Race As ‘A Near Coin Flip’

This partnership allows Borderless.xyz to strengthen its security and compliance measures, addressing regulatory requirements in multiple jurisdictions and catering to a diverse, global user base.

With this integration, Borderless.xyz aims to meet the needs of organizations seeking secure and scalable digital asset infrastructure in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem.

The evolving role of digital assets in payments will be a key topic at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets on Nov. 19, where attendees can gain insights into how collaborations like this are shaping the future of financial technology.

This conference will serve as a platform for discussions on regulatory challenges, security measures, and innovative use cases for digital asset payments, offering valuable perspectives for businesses and investors alike.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock