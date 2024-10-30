Bitcoin To Cross $100,000 By Early 2025, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Predicts

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan on Wednesday expressed optimism about Bitcoin's BTC/USD future, predicting it could surpass the $100,000 mark in 2025.

What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Hougan cited rising institutional adoption and increasing ETF flows as primary catalysts. “We’re going to six-figure Bitcoin,” Hougan stated, adding, “Crypto has moved from the niche to the mainstream. You have 60% of the largest hedge funds allocating.”

Hougan emphasized that regulatory clarity is becoming less of an obstacle for Bitcoin compared to other digital assets, which face greater regulatory uncertainty.

“Bitcoin has a regulatory burden that's much lighter than Ethereum and other assets. The SEC and CFTC have already declared it a commodity,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of institutions like BlackRock embracing Bitcoin, which he believes signals mainstream financial acceptance of the asset.

The Bitcoin ETF market has seen substantial inflows, with $800 million in a single day recently, underscoring a "tidal wave" of institutional capital moving into the cryptocurrency.

Hougan suggested that this influx reflects a broader shift among investors viewing Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

“Bitcoin is ultimately a release valve from a government that has $36 trillion in debt,” he said, predicting further gains as the U.S. continues its fiscal expansion.

Looking forward, Hougan underscored that while the U.S. presidential election could influence short-term sentiment, Bitcoin's long-term trajectory remains bullish regardless of the outcome.

“I think we’ll be at new all-time highs this year,” he said, projecting that institutional involvement and fixed supply dynamics will continue to drive prices higher.

With the Benzinga Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 19 approaching, discussions on institutional adoption, regulation, and Bitcoin's growing role in portfolios will be central topics.

