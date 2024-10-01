Joe Biden-Inspired Jeo Boden Meme Coin Leaves Rivals Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust With 75% Gain

The Joe Biden-inspired meme coin Boden BODEN/USD on Solana SOL/USD is showing signs of rebounding from recent lows, up over 75% on the day.

What Happened: According to data from DexScreener, Boden (BODEN) is currently trading at $0.011, with a market cap of $7.8 million.

The token has seen a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 million, with buyers outpacing sellers in recent transactions.

“Uptober + October pre-election hype = $BODEN mooning,” pseudonymous crypto trader ChimpZoo tweeted, referencing the market’s seasonal bullish trend.

The trader has been vocal in his belief that the current hype cycle, combined with political momentum ahead of the U.S. elections, could catapult BODEN back to significant highs, rhetorically asking “Are you ready for $1?”

ChimpZoo further emphasized his stance, stating, “$1 TARGETS STILL ALIVE AND WELL.”

Despite losing over 99% of its value from its all-time high of $1.08 earlier this year, BODEN’s recent price movement has caught the attention of market participants.

ChimpZoo had previously acknowledged the coin’s risky nature but identified a buying opportunity in the steep price drop.

In an earlier tweet, he noted, “There's a real risk this coin goes to zero, but I believe there is a significant chance that we see a 5x-40x in price in the near future.”

ChimpZoo has openly disclosed that he has “loaded a huge bag at these levels,” demonstrating his confidence in the coin’s future performance.

Boden’s surge also coincides with increased activity and sentiment in the broader crypto market.

Why It Matters: The history of BODEN has been turbulent, with previous stories highlighting the massive losses faced by traders due to its volatility.

In one instance, a trader reportedly saw their investment of $8 million in Boden dwindle down to just $85,000, highlighting the risks associated with meme coins tied to specific narratives.

Despite these cautionary tales, ChimpZoo remains bullish, attributing the latest rally to the upcoming election cycle and what he calls “BODENOMICS.”

The ongoing price action of Boden is indicative of the volatile nature of meme coins, particularly those intertwined with political events and figures.

With the U.S. presidential election looming and October’s historical market trends often favoring upward movements, traders like ChimpZoo are betting on another explosive rally.

The future of BODEN, however, remains uncertain, hinging on both market sentiment and the rapidly shifting dynamics in the world of cryptocurrency.

What’s Next: The current landscape and the implications for meme coins like BODEN will be key topics at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

