Solana Could Reach $330, Capturing 50% of Ethereum's Market Cap, Says MarketVector Report

A new report projects that Solana SOL/USD could see its market value surge to $330, capturing 50% of Ethereum's ETH/USD market cap.

What Happened: The report by MarketVector, a thematic index provider backed by VanEck, highlights Solana's superior performance metrics and suggests that the cryptocurrency is significantly undervalued compared to Ethereum, presenting a major investment opportunity.

VanEck’s CEO Jan Van Eck will be one of the headline speakers at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

According to the report, Solana outperforms Ethereum in several key areas, processing 3,000% more transactions, maintaining 1,300% more daily active users, and offering transaction fees that are nearly 5 million percent cheaper.

Despite these advantages, Solana's market cap remains only 22% of Ethereum's, leading to speculation that a price surge could be imminent.

“Based on Solana’s impressive technical performance, a price target of $330 is feasible,” the report noted.

This target is derived from models available on platforms like TradingView, which analyze Solana's market potential as it continues to scale its decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and payment systems.

The $330 price projection reflects the belief that Solana's growing ecosystem could drive greater adoption and, in turn, increase its overall market value.

Why It Matters: Solana's low transaction fees and fast processing times have made it a favorite for DeFi applications, stablecoin transfers, and other high-traffic use cases.

The report suggests that these factors could contribute to greater institutional adoption, which has so far lagged behind Ethereum.

“Rotation into undervalued assets like Solana presents significant upside potential for long-term investors,” MarketVector stated.

While Ethereum benefits from its first-mover advantage and broader institutional familiarity, the growing number of daily active users on Solana's platform indicates an increasing shift toward the lower-cost, higher-efficiency blockchain.

As this trend continues, Solana’s market cap is expected to close the gap with Ethereum's, with the $330 price target signaling a key milestone in this journey.

What’s Next: As the cryptocurrency market evolves, discussions around Solana's rapid rise will likely be a focal point at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19., where institutional and retail investors will explore the next steps for blockchain adoption.

