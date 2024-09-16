'Ride Regulatory Waves,' Not 'Fight Tsunamis': Prometheum CEO On Navigating Blockchain Regulation

As the digital asset industry faces both opportunities and challenges, leaders like Aaron Kaplan, co-CEO and co-founder of Prometheum, are preparing for what's next. Kaplan's company offers a digital asset securities trading platform that operates under federal securities laws. He will be among the speakers at the Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event, where the focus will be on navigating the evolving space.

Regulatory Flexibility and Preparation

With the upcoming U.S. presidential election, many companies are considering how potential shifts could impact the digital asset market. However, Kaplan remains confident in Prometheum’s strategy, emphasizing the company’s ability to adapt to any changes.

"Prometheum built its business and technology to meet the regulatory and compliance standards promulgated by the federal securities laws," Kaplan said. "Our philosophy has always been to ride regulatory waves instead of building walls to fight tsunamis."

This forward-looking approach reflects Prometheum's commitment to navigating an uncertain future, with the belief that adhering to time-tested legal frameworks provides a solid foundation.

Bridging the Trust Gap in Digital Assets

Despite the digital asset market’s growth, consumer trust remains a major hurdle, particularly after high-profile collapses like FTX. Kaplan points to the need for regulated platforms that offer the same security and confidence as traditional financial systems.

"The digital asset industry is still suffering from a lack of trust following the collapse of FTX," Kaplan explained. "At Prometheum, we addressed this obstacle by developing an SEC registered broker-dealer platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets."

By operating within a regulated environment, Prometheum aims to restore investor confidence and encourage more widespread adoption of digital assets.

Tokenization and the Future of Finance

Kaplan also sees a bright future for tokenization, a process he believes could transform the digital asset industry by bringing traditional financial products like equities and funds onto the blockchain. This shift could create a new wave of assets and investment opportunities.

"Prometheum is bullish on the future of digital assets, particularly as tokenization ushers in a wave of new assets into the space," Kaplan said. He noted that the company's goal is to support this evolution by creating a platform that integrates tokenized assets into a familiar public market interface.

