65% Of U.S. Consumers Think Crypto Could Replace Cash In The Future, Deutsche Bank Report Finds

A new report reveals that U.S. consumers are becoming more receptive to cryptocurrency, with fewer than 1% now dismissing it as a “fad,” a significant drop from previous years.

What Happened: The Deutsche Bank report, released on Wednesday, surveyed over 3,600 people across the U.S., U.K. and Europe between March and July, highlighting a shift in attitudes towards digital assets, Coindesk reported.

The findings show that just over half of the respondents view cryptocurrency as an important asset class and a viable payment method.

Moreover, 65% believe crypto could potentially replace cash in the future.

Analysts Marion Laboure and Sai Ravindran from Deutsche Bank said, "We expect cryptocurrency democratisation to advance further over the next 2-3 years driven by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Federal Reserve policy and regulation."

However, despite the optimism surrounding crypto's broader adoption, the outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, remains mixed.

A third of the respondents predicted Bitcoin’s price would remain below $60,000 by the end of the year, with only 12%-14% expecting it to surpass $70,000.

At the time of the report, Bitcoin was trading around $58,200.

Long-term predictions were equally divided, with 40% believing Bitcoin will thrive in the coming years, while 38% expect it to disappear altogether.

Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value, also face an uncertain future, according to the report.

Only 18% of those surveyed believe stablecoins will thrive, while 42% predict they will fade.

Stablecoins backed by fiat currencies or traditional commodities like gold were viewed as more likely to hold their value.

Despite the concerns, the report signals a steady level of crypto adoption in the U.S. and U.K., suggesting that the retail market may be poised for a rebound.

This aligns with findings from Gemini’s ‘2024 Global State of Crypto’ report, which indicated that the crypto market is gearing up for growth.

