Trumps Duped: Fake Crypto Project Hijacks Family X Accounts

Hackers breached the social media accounts of former President Donald Trump‘s daughter, Tiffany, as well as his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

What Happened: Lara’s and Tiffany’s X accounts were compromised Tuesday, broadcasting fraudulent messages about a cryptocurrency project.

The incident, swiftly labeled a “scam” by Eric Trump, has cast a spotlight on the intersection of politics, digital assets, and online security.

.@twitter was amazing and has locked down @LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump accounts within minutes. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 4, 2024

The hackers, masquerading as the Trump family members, promoted a dubious digital asset initiative called World Liberty Financial on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Eric Trump quickly moved to damage control, stating that X had locked down the affected profiles “within minutes” of the breach being detected.

One now-deleted post on Lara Trump’s account claimed the project aimed to “take power away” from traditional banks and “give it back to the people.”

The fraudulent message linked to a convincing but fake website adorned with images of Donald Trump, promoting a governance token called $WL on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain.

Why It Matters: The incident underscores the vulnerabilities of high-profile figures in the digital age. Lara is the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, which unveiled a pro-crypto policy platform ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

And last month, the Trump family launched their own crypto platform called “The DeFiant Ones” to challenge traditional banking.

Donald Trump, once a vocal critic of digital assets, has recently vowed to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet” if re-elected, courting the sector for both donations and votes.

“World Liberty Financial is a planned digital-asset initiative touted by the Republican presidential nominee and two of his sons but full details have yet to be publicly announced,” Eric Trump clarified in his response to the hack.

ALERT: Lara's and Tiffany Trump's X accounts have been hacked. Do NOT click on any links or purchase any tokens shared from their profiles. We're actively working to fix this, but please stay vigilant and avoid scams! — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 4, 2024

