Trader Up $500,000 Betting On Kamala Harris, Could Make Another $1M If The Vice President Wins The Election

In a high-stakes move on the betting platform Polymarket, a trader known as 50-Pence has seen notable gains from their bets on the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
What Happened: This savvy trader has already secured more than $500,000 in profits on a position that predicts Kamala Harris will win the presidency, and the potential payout could reach an impressive $2.4 million if Harris secures the victory in November.
50-Pence’s portfolio reflects a deep confidence in Kamala Harris’s chances, with 2,191,088 shares placed on the outcome of her winning the 2024 Election.
The average price for these shares was $0.32, and with the current price standing at $0.53, this position alone has grown to $1,161,276.41, netting the trader an impressive profit of $456,171.29, representing a 64.70% return.
But that’s not all—50-Pence has also bet on Harris winning the popular vote, holding 163,319 shares.
These shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49, and the current price of $0.76 has brought the value of this position to $124,612.15.
Also Read: SunPump Now Enables Launching Meme Coins On The Tron Blockchain: Is The Next SHIB, DOGE In The Making?
This translates to a $45,069.42 profit, or a 56.66% increase on the initial investment.
In addition to these Harris-focused bets, 50-Pence has diversified their portfolio with a bet on the 2024 balance of power, which includes predictions of a Democratic President, Republican Senate, and Democratic House.
With 16,240 shares acquired at an average price of $0.18 and the current price at $0.30, this position is valued at $29,054.97, though it’s a smaller portion of the trader’s overall portfolio.
Overall, 50-Pence’s positions are valued at $1,641,046.18, with total profits currently standing at $1,545,183.36. This showcases the trader’s strategic foresight and ability to capitalize on market trends.
What’s Next: The rise of traders like 50-Pence underscores the increasing influence of digital assets and blockchain-based platforms in financial markets.
As these trends continue to evolve, the upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19 will be a critical forum for exploring the role of digital assets in global finance.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.