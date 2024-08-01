Can Kamala Harris's Engagement With Crypto Leaders Change US Policy? Insights From Anthony Scaramucci

Vice President Kamala Harris‘s recent engagement with cryptocurrency has ignited widespread discussion. Her actions suggest a potential overhaul in U.S. financial policy regarding digital assets, stirring both scrutiny and optimism among industry leaders.

Comments from influential figures reveal what these changes could mean for the future of cryptocurrency regulation and how they might reshape the field of digital finance in the United States.

Harris's Engagement with the Crypto Community

Recent rumors about Harris‘s consideration of attending a major Bitcoin conference have raised eyebrows. Although these speculations were later debunked, insiders confirmed that her team seriously considered the invitation. This level of engagement was unexpected, given the administration’s traditionally cautious stance on digital assets.

Harris’s outreach to Democratic donors and industry leaders further underscores her interest in cryptocurrency. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, SALT and a speaker at the upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event, highlighted Harris’s proactive steps.

“VP Harris has publicly and privately signaled she will take a different approach to digital finance than her predecessor,” Scaramucci noted. He explained that Harris has been actively seeking advice from Democrats involved in digital assets and has shown openness to participating in industry events.

Potential Policy Shifts

Scaramucci predicts that notable changes in financial regulation are on the horizon, regardless of the election outcome. He anticipates Gary Gensler‘s departure as SEC Chair and a move away from Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) influence over financial services. This shift could open the door for new legislation focusing on market structure and stablecoins.

“No matter who wins the general election, you are going to see the end of Elizabeth Warren’s reign over financial services,” Scaramucci stated. He suggested that these changes could create a more favorable environment for cryptocurrencies, potentially fostering innovation and regulatory clarity.

Industry Expectations

The crypto community remains hopeful that Harris’s engagement could signal an end to stringent regulatory measures against digital assets. Scaramucci expressed his desire for a more balanced regulatory approach.

“I hope to see an end to the senseless war on crypto. As Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) recently said, being anti-blockchain is like being anti-internet or anti-smartphone as those technologies were emerging,” he emphasized. Scaramucci pointed out that as people become more educated about technological advancements, they tend to be more receptive to them.

