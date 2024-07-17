Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan: Ethereum To $5,000 In 2024 And $15B In ETF Inflows

Loading... Loading...

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, has outlined three key reasons why he believes Ethereum ETH/USD will reach a new all-time high following the launch of spot Ethereum Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs).

What Happened: Hougan predicts that by year-end, Ethereum’s price will surpass its previous record of $5,000, driven primarily by ETP inflows.

He bases this forecast on three structural factors that differentiate Ethereum from Bitcoin BTC/USD:

Ethereum’s Lower Short-Term Inflation Rate: Unlike Bitcoin, which had a 1.7% inflation rate when its ETPs launched, Ethereum currently has a 0% inflation rate. This balance between new ETH creation and consumption through network activity creates a favorable supply-demand dynamic for price appreciation. Reduced Selling Pressure from Validators: Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system doesn’t require validators to sell ETH to cover operational costs, unlike Bitcoin miners who often need to sell newly mined coins. This results in less forced selling pressure on the Ethereum market. Significant Portion of ETH Supply Locked: Approximately 28% of all ETH is currently staked and unavailable for sale. An additional 13% is locked in decentralized finance smart contracts. With about 40% of the total supply off the market, there’s potential for increased scarcity and price pressure.

Hougan anticipates that new Ethereum ETPs will attract around $15 billion in assets over their first 18 months.

Given these factors and Ethereum’s current price of approximately $3,400 (about 29% below its all-time high), he finds it difficult to imagine ETH not challenging its previous record.

While Hougan expects some initial market choppiness due to potential outflows from the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE as it converts to an ETP, he remains confident in his bullish outlook for Ethereum by the end of the year.

This bullish outlook for Ethereum comes at a pivotal time for the cryptocurrency industry, as market participants eagerly await regulatory clarity and potential ETF approvals.

