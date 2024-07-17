InfStones Unveils Node-As-A-Service Product For DePIN Development

Loading... Loading...

Blockchain infrastructure provider InfStones on Wednesday launched its Node-as-a-Service (NaaS) product, aimed at accelerating the development of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs).

What Happened: The NaaS product allows individual users to set up and manage their own blockchain nodes through a user-friendly interface, similar to popular Web3 applications.

This development seeks to lower the technical barriers that have previously hindered widespread adoption of DePIN projects.

DePINs, which decentralize control and ownership of real-world data and resources, have been gaining traction in the blockchain industry.

InfStones stated its new offering is designed to support this growing sector by making node operation accessible to a broader audience.

The company has already partnered with several DePIN projects, including Aethir, a decentralized cloud computing platform.

InfStones has deployed over 26,000 nodes for Aethir, contributing to the platform’s rapid scaling and adoption.

InfStones’ NaaS product leverages the company’s experience in providing enterprise-grade node management services to major institutions like Binance and CoinList.

The service includes 24/7 monitoring, disaster recovery, and AI-automated maintenance, bringing institutional-level security and reliability to individual node operators.

This development in blockchain infrastructure aligns with the growing interest in decentralized technologies and their real-world applications.

What’s Next: As the industry continues to evolve, innovations like InfStones’ NaaS product are likely to be topics of discussion at upcoming events such as Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets conference, scheduled for Nov. 19.

