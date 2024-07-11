Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate: 'No Need To Add More Risk Here,' Trader Warns

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Poseidon noted that Bitcoin's daily chart is still bearish and price is below range low. He suggested two scenarios for traders:
Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat despite positive macroeconomic data fueling hopes of a September interest rate cut.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$57,371.10
|-0.09%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,107.17
|-0.05%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$136.57
|-3.3%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1071
|-0.8%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000164
|+0.35
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data notes a 79.8% increase in exchange netflows, while daily activity addresses rose by 4.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 7,269 to 8,500 in a single day.
- Coinglass data notes 38,109 traders liquidated for $104.46 million over the past 24 hours.
- Sentiment data shows that during the current downtrend, Bitcoin whale and shark wallets are increasing while small traders sell off their bags. It highlighted a net increase of +261 wallets that now hold at least 10 BTC.
- The German government's Bitcoin is running out as it sent another 5,000 BTC to Flow Traders, Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp, 139Po, and bc1qu.
Notable Developments:
- SEC Ends Investigation Into Paxos, Marking Win For Crypto Industry
- Bitcoin Option Traders Expect Near-Term Volatility, Crypto-Asset Trading Experts Say
- Crypto Markets Entangled With $100B In Illicit Funds Since 2019: Report
- Bitcoin Mining Stocks Marathon Digital, CleanSpark And Riot Platforms Are Rising: What’s Going On?
- ‘Bitcoin Development Company’ MicroStrategy Announces 10-For-1 Stock Split
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/–
|MANTRA OM/USD
|$1.07
|+13%
|Stacks STX/USD
|$1.61
|+6.4%
|NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD
|$4.94
|+6.3%
