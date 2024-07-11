Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate: 'No Need To Add More Risk Here,' Trader Warns

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2024 4:24 PM | 3 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.4% higher to 2.1 trillion as whale and shark wallets increase.
  • One trader suggested not to add more risk if overexposed.
Loading...
Loading...

Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat despite positive macroeconomic data fueling hopes of a September interest rate cut.

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$57,371.10 -0.09%
Ethereum ETH/USD$3,107.17-0.05%
Solana SOL/USD$136.57-3.3%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1071-0.8%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.0000164  +0.35

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data notes a 79.8% increase in exchange netflows, while daily activity addresses rose by 4.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 7,269 to 8,500 in a single day.
  • Coinglass data notes 38,109 traders liquidated for $104.46 million over the past 24 hours.
  • Sentiment data shows that during the current downtrend, Bitcoin whale and shark wallets are increasing while small traders sell off their bags. It highlighted a net increase of +261 wallets that now hold at least 10 BTC.
  • The German government's Bitcoin is running out as it sent another 5,000 BTC to Flow Traders, Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp, 139Po, and bc1qu.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/
MANTRA OM/USD$1.07+13%
Stacks STX/USD$1.61+6.4%
NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD$4.94+6.3%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Poseidon noted that Bitcoin's daily chart is still bearish and price is below range low. He suggested two scenarios for traders:
Stockmoney Lizards predicted that current market cycle could peak around $250,000 to $300,000. He added that this is "NOT a short-term chart. Next weeks might be sideways / down 10 – 15%." Post the CPI data, the trader reiterated the same outlook but added an end-of-year prediction of $100,000.

Another crypto trader noted that if Bitcoin wants to rally to $60,600 going into the weekend, it will need a daily close "above the black resistance to invalidate the early-stage lower high and set price up for that rally."

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!